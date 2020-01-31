LEMOORE — The two top teams in the West Yosemite League did not disappoint at Tiger Stadium on Friday.
Lemoore (13-6-3, 4-2-2 WYL) entered the contest a half game back of Golden West (13-6-3, 6-1-1 WYL) for the lead in league. The Tigers trailed, tied the game and had their chances, but ultimately came up short against the Trailblazers.
Some players were inconsolable, while others sat in silence after the game as disappointment and the realization of a lost league title set in.
“You can tell by the emotion exhibited after the game it’s a really tough loss, but these are games you spend a high school career hoping for,” Lemoore coach Eric Bow said.
The Tigers were called for a hand ball in the 94th minute of overtime and the Trailblazers converted the penalty kick. They then held on in the final minutes for a 2-1 victory.
“I don’t like any game settled by a penalty, especially one that’s called with about seven minutes left in double overtime,” Bow said. “It’s probably not the way you want to go down when the refs have a hand in deciding it. I didn’t see an intentional hand ball in the box, so I don’t know what the ref saw.”
The loss all but dooms Lemoore’s chances at a league championship. With only two games to go, they’re now 1.5 games back. They would have to win their final two and hope the Trailblazers lost their final two or lost one and tied — both unlikely scenarios.
“It’s pretty tough, we had our sights set on being a league champion,” Bow said.
The Tigers were on their heels to start the game defending against three corner kicks in the first 15 minutes, including a header which Lemoore goalkeeper Justin Rodrigues saved.
Rodrigues came up big again in the 18th minute when he dropped to one knee to stop a redirected shot. Despite five solid saves on the night, the pressure was too much in the 32nd minute when a ball played into the box was unable to be cleared by multiple Tiger defenders and eventually put in the net.
The Tigers went into halftime trailing 1-0.
Lemoore returned to form in the second half and was energized the entire second half. A free kick by David Mendez in the 52nd minute and a shot on goal by Damian Morales two minutes later were both saved, but a sign of mounting pressure in the attacking third.
The offensive chances culminated in the 65th minute with the game-tying goal by Diego Nunez. The junior forward was around the ball all night and able to break away on a pass and slotted the shot past the goalkeeper in the box to make it 1-1.
“I was just looking at the goal,” Nunez said. “I knew we had to win, I knew I had to make a big move to win this game, so … that was my target.”
It would be their only score of the game, but the Tigers had excellent second-half chances that they were just unable to bury. Nunez had a well-placed header in the 72nd minute, but a save by the Golden West goalkeeper kept the score tied.
Just four minutes later, Lemoore’s Luis Ramirez had a 3-yard shot in front of the net, but it was turned away by the diving goalkeeper. In the 80th minute, Alan Montes’ shot from the left wing went wide into the side of the net.
“To have confidence to make those, you have to train,” Nunez said. “You don’t train, that’s what happens.”
The overtime period saw the Tigers have a couple of chances, but no serious scoring threats.
“I think we had it in the bag to be honest,” Nunez said. “Our effort was there, we were winning every ball in the second half, we wanted it, it just happens sometimes.”
Lemoore finished with 16 shots (12 in the second half and overtime) and six shots on goal.
Up next:
Lemoore will host Mt. Whitney (4-11-4, 1-5-1 WYL) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The two teams tied 3-3 in their first match on Jan. 17. It’s the final home game of the season and Senior Night for the Tigers.
|Lemoore
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Golden West
|1
|0
|1
|2
