Hanford West came up a game short of the Central Section championships, but turned in an excellent season going 19-9 overall and 6-2 in the Central Sequoia League. The second-place finish in league earned the Huskies a few selections in the 2019 All-Central Sequoia League teams.
Hanford West’s Forrest Thompson was named the Most Valuable Player and head coach Anthony Castellani earned Coach of the Year honors. Castellani helped guide the team to their best finish since they joined the CSL in 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
Thompson, a senior, was also named to the First Team, while juniors Aidan Apgar and goalkeeper Cameron Shakespeare made Second Team.
The All-CSL honorees helped lead the No. 5 seed Huskies to the CIF Central Section Division III semifinals. Hanford West defeated No. 12 seed Madera South 13-7 in the first round and upset No. 4 seed Sierra 10-6 in the quarterfinals before falling to No. 1 seed Mt. Whitney 18-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.