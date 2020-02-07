Sweeney signs NLI to play golf at Providence Christian College

LEMOORE — Just two short years ago, Janelle Sweeney joined the Lemoore golf team. On Friday, she signed her National Letter of Intent to play golf at Providence Christian College.

“It was goal of mine, but it seemed like it was not achievable,” Sweeney said. “But with the help of my coaches it became reality.”

The 17-year-old senior had her family, friends and coaches in attendance at the event center at Lemoore High School to watch her ink her commitment and officially become a Sea Beggar. A Sea Beggar, the official mascot for the school, is a Christian pirate.

Before she signed, Lemoore golf coach Kevin Roberts stated how proud he was of Sweeney. Providence Christian College women’s golf coach, Josh Ault, who was also in attendance, was grateful in being able to welcome her to the team he said.

“It means a lot because I know that these kids put a lot of time and effort into it, and I expect a lot out of them, and whenever they get to see their dream come true, it’s a fulfilling moment for me,” Roberts said.

An emotional Sweeney read a speech she prepared thanking those who had helped her along her journey and expressed her excitement in not only playing golf at Providence Christian College, but also being able to strengthen her religious beliefs.

