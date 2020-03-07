Sports Roundup: Tigers fall to Bears at Central Valley Diamond Classic

SELMA — Lemoore dropped to 4-4 and its second game in a row on Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to Selma at the Central Valley Diamond Classic. The Tigers are currently 1-4 in the tournament with their only win coming against Sanger.

Jayson Olaes led the Tigers by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. Six other players had one hit for a total of eight hits in the game.

Tigers pitcher Noah Guzman (2-1) suffered his first loss of the season after tossing four innings and allowing two runs on one hit. He walked five batters and had two strikeouts.

The Bears took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Tigers got one back in the top of the fifth. Selma established some distance by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Selma will face Sierra Pacific (2-5) today at 6 p.m. to conclude the Central Valley Diamond Classic.

Boys Golf

VISALIA — The Sierra Pacific boys golf team won its first East Sequoia League mini tournament of the season at Valley Oaks Golf Course on Monday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}