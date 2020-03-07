Sports Roundup: Tigers fall to Bears at Central Valley Diamond Classic

SELMA — Lemoore dropped to 4-4 and its second game in a row on Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to Selma at the Central Valley Diamond Classic. The Tigers are currently 1-4 in the tournament with their only win coming against Sanger.
Jayson Olaes led the Tigers by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. Six other players had one hit for a total of eight hits in the game.
Tigers pitcher Noah Guzman (2-1) suffered his first loss of the season after tossing four innings and allowing two runs on one hit. He walked five batters and had two strikeouts.
The Bears took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Tigers got one back in the top of the fifth. Selma established some distance by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Selma will face Sierra Pacific (2-5) today at 6 p.m. to conclude the Central Valley Diamond Classic.
Boys Golf
VISALIA — The Sierra Pacific boys golf team won its first East Sequoia League mini tournament of the season at Valley Oaks Golf Course on Monday.
Over nine holes, Sierra Pacific shot a 229 to finish ahead of Granite Hills who shot a 248. In third place was Lindsay (313) followed by Strathmore (329) and Woodlake did not have a qualifying score due to an inadequate amount of players.
No. 1 Ean Santos shot a team-best 39 and was the only Golden Bear to finish under 40. No. 2 Rayden Dimaano shot a 45, No. 4 Thomas Bell shot a 46 and No. 3 Jarret Rogers shot a 48. No. 5 Monte Kelly shot a 51 and No. 6 Shane Marsh finished with a 66.
Sierra Pacific has its second ESL mini tournament at Porterville Municipal Golf Course on Monday at 2 p.m.
Boys Tennis
HANFORD — Sierra Pacific moved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the East Sequoia League after a 9-0 victory over Granite Hills on Thursday.
The Golden Bears showed off their depth by playing eight of their nine junior varsity players in the match and their last match.
In singles, No. 1 Joshua Wilson, No. 2 Jinqiao Lu and No. 5 Trevor Gamble all won 8-0. No. 3 Alberto Camarena won 8-2, No. 4 Dylan Macias-Alvridrez and No. 6 Jerrick Amores won 8-3.
The No. 1 doubles of Kristian Losenara and Jacob Bueno won 8-1, while No. 2 Matthew Verheul and Daniel Allen won 8-6. No. 3 Stephan Loogunon and Justin Nguyen won 8-0.
