Sports Roundup: SP, Lemoore, Hanford fall in semis

HANFORD — Top-seeded Sierra Pacific went down 1-0 to No. 4 seed East Bakersfield in the CIF Central Section Division IV semifinals at home on Wednesday.
The Golden Bears (25-4-2, 12-0 ESL) had their 17-game winning streak snapped and were shut out for the first time since Dec. 17, 2019 when they lost 4-0 to Redwood — a span of 19 games.
An early goal by the Blades in the sixth minute was the difference.
Sierra Pacific won its third East Sequoia League title in a row this season and finished undefeated in league, a first in school history.
Hanford
BAKERSFIELD — The Bullpups and Golden Hawks were scoreless after 110 minutes of soccer on Wednesday, which included two 10-minute overtime periods and two five-minute golden goal periods.
The game went to a penalty shootout where No. 5 seed Hanford couldn’t keep up with No. 1 seed Centennial and lost 3-2 in the Division II semifinals.
“It was one of the best battles you’ll ever see in high school sports,” Hanford coach Jordan Barba said.
Hailey Langley buried the first penalty kick before Darienne Dunn and Kaylyn Strickland had their shots blocked. Trailing 2-1, after Hanford goalkeeper Melody Martinez made a save, Jenna Mynderup then made her shot to even the score. Centennial regained the lead on the next shot and then Baylee Dias had her shot go off the crossbar and Hanford’s season came to an end.
“Any time a team holds the No. 1 seed to zero goals through 110 minutes of soccer, a coach can’t be anything but proud,” Barba said. “These girls overcame so much adversity this year and battled through several injuries to get to this point. As coaches, we are extremely proud of the heart they showed game after game. They left it all out on the field tonight, that’s all that matters.”
Hanford ends the season 15-7 overall and was 6-4 in the West Yosemite League.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” Martinez said. “We battled day in and day out and left everything we had on the field. Although the outcome wasn’t as we desired, we did some amazing things this season and it’s been very fun playing alongside each and every one of these girls.”
Boys Soccer
BAKERSFIELD — With injuries hampering Lemoore, they lost 3-0 to No. 2 seed Highland in the Division III semifinals on Wednesday.
The No. 3 seed Tigers were without midfielder Jalen Chavez, who was injured a few weeks ago, and leading goal scorer Diego Nunez, who suffered an injury in the quarterfinals. Lemoore also lost starting midfielder Mathew Ramirez to injury within the first 15 minutes of the game.
It was only the second time this season the Tigers were shut out and the first time in 17 games. Lemoore ends the season 17-7-3 overall and 6-2-2 in the WYL. They qualified for the postseason for a third year in a row and made back-to-back appearances in the semifinals.
Girls Basketball
HANFORD — Sierra Pacific began the Division IV playoffs with a 76-14 victory over Lindsay on Wednesday.
The Golden Bears (23-6, 12-0 ESL) made it 3-0 this season against their East Sequoia League opponent. No. 1 seed Sierra Pacific led 40-10 at halftime and held No. 16 seed Lindsay to single digits in every quarter, including zero in the third.
The Golden Bears had four players in double figures and were led by Makayla Carre’s 16 points and eight rebounds. Celeste Lewis scored 13 points, six assists and five steals, Alana Roberts had 13 points and five rebounds and Lauren Zantos finished with 11 points.
Sierra Pacific will host No. 9 seed Highland (18-10, 6-4 SEYL) in the quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m.
Hanford West
MCFARLAND — The Huskies’ season came to an end in the opening round of the Division IV playoffs on Wednesday.
No. 11 seed Hanford West (12-14, 7-5 CSL) lost 67-58 to No. 6 seed McFarland (15-13, 9-3 SSL) after making the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons.
The Huskies trailed 35-29 at halftime, but were unable to outscore the Cougars in any quarter.