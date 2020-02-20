Sports Roundup: SP, Lemoore, Hanford fall in semis

“Any time a team holds the No. 1 seed to zero goals through 110 minutes of soccer, a coach can’t be anything but proud,” Barba said. “These girls overcame so much adversity this year and battled through several injuries to get to this point. As coaches, we are extremely proud of the heart they showed game after game. They left it all out on the field tonight, that’s all that matters.”

Hanford ends the season 15-7 overall and was 6-4 in the West Yosemite League.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” Martinez said. “We battled day in and day out and left everything we had on the field. Although the outcome wasn’t as we desired, we did some amazing things this season and it’s been very fun playing alongside each and every one of these girls.”

Boys Soccer

BAKERSFIELD — With injuries hampering Lemoore, they lost 3-0 to No. 2 seed Highland in the Division III semifinals on Wednesday.

The No. 3 seed Tigers were without midfielder Jalen Chavez, who was injured a few weeks ago, and leading goal scorer Diego Nunez, who suffered an injury in the quarterfinals. Lemoore also lost starting midfielder Mathew Ramirez to injury within the first 15 minutes of the game.