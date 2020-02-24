Sports Roundup: Sierra Pacific handles Highland, advances to semis

HANFORD — Sierra Pacific breezed through Highland on Friday in the CIF Central Section Division IV quarterfinals.

Alana Roberts had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Celeste Lewis added 19 points and six assists. The duo helped the No. 1 seed Golden Bears defeat No. 9 seed Scots 77-35.

Sierra Pacific led 21-7 after the first quarter and 39-17 at halftime. The Golden Bears outscored the Scots in every quarter and held them to single digits in the first and fourth quarter.

It’s the team’s fifth year advancing to the semifinals where they’ve gone 2-2 in their past four appearances. The team won its first and only Central Section championship in 2017 when they defeated Strathmore 60-46.

Hanford will host No. 4 seed Washington Union (21-9, 8-2 NSL) in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Baseball

FRESNO — Hanford West won Washington Union’s first baseball classic over the weekend and is off to a great start to the season.

The Huskies went 4-0 during the tournament where they defeated Coalinga, Yosemite and Mendota by a combined score of 37-8 to reach the championship game. They then beat the Panthers 11-8 in the finale.

