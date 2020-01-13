{{featured_button_text}}
Sports Roundup: Sierra Pacific girls, Hanford boys score victories

Sierra Pacific's Alana Roberts (left) and Celeste Lewis were named Player of the Game after a non-league game against Hanford at Sierra Pacific High School on Saturday. Sierra Pacific won 71-69.

 CONTRIBUTED

HANFORD — Sierra Pacific got the best of rival Hanford in their first of two non-league games this season. The Golden Bears defeated the Bullpups 71-69 on Saturday to conclude the Central Valley Showdown, a seven-game showcase hosted by Sierra Pacific High School on Saturday.

The Bullpups (8-7) led the Golden Bears (9-6, 3-0 ESL) by as many as 15 points in the third quarter after Michaela Young hit a 3-pointer to put them up 51-36. But the Golden Bears cut the deficit to three at the end of the third with a 16-4 run.

Hanford led by many as six points in the fourth, but were unable to pull away from Sierra Pacific. Annabelle Saavedra gave the Golden Bears a 65-64 lead and they were able to hold on in the final minutes.

Alana Roberts and Makayla Carre tied for a game-high 18 points, and Celeste Lewis scored 17 points. The trio accounted for 75% of the team’s offense. Both Roberts and Carre each recorded a double-double, Roberts with 20 rebounds and Carre with 12.

The Bullpups had four players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough. They were led by Alyssa Chapman’s 16 points and followed by Young (14), Kolbi Adams (13) and Corin Camara (11). Adams had a game-high four 3-pointers and the team finished with 12.

Boys Basketball

Hanford 54, Hanford West 45

HANFORD — The Bullpups might be having a down year, but they still managed to upend the Huskies on Saturday. Hanford (5-10) hosted and defeated Hanford West (13-6, 4-1 CSL) 54-45 and snapped their three-game winning streak.

The Bullpups led 17-7 after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. The Bullpups led by three after the third quarter before extending their lead in the fourth.

Hanford’s Anthony Hernandez scored a game-high 18 points followed by Juaron Watts-brown’s 14 and Noah Noyola’s 10. Watts-brown had a double-double with 20 rebounds.

The Huskies’ Josiah James scored a team-high 17 points and Darius Gatson finished with 16. The rest of the team combined for 12 points.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

