{{featured_button_text}}
Sports Roundup: Rose forces overtime, Crusaders defeat Bears

PORTERVILLE — Kings Christian defeated Summit 47-39 on the road last Thursday in an East Sierra League game.

Laci Rose had a double-double for the Crusaders with a team-high 21 points and 12 rebounds. Rose hit two free throws with five seconds left to send game into overtime and then went 6-for-6 from the line in overtime to seal the win.

Rose, a junior, needs 100 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career.

According to MaxPreps, Kings Christian is currently 4-8 overall and 2-2 in the ESL.

Girls Soccer

HANFORD — Sierra Pacific defeated Woodlake 6-0 on Monday and won 5-1 over Granite Hills on Tuesday.

The Golden Bears have won 13 games in a row and have allowed one goal in the last three games, including two shutouts.

On Monday, Kayla Sizemore scored twice followed by Olivia Fagundes, Emma Martella, Elizabeth Statler and Serena Galvan.

Sierra Pacific (21-3-2, 10-0 ESL) will face Strathmore (8-6-1, 4-2-1 ESL) next Monday on the road at 6 p.m. The Golden Bears defeated the Panthers 1-0 on Jan. 14.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

Tags

Load comments