Sports Roundup: Lemoore football gets first league victory

HANFORD — A rematch of the CIF Central Section Division VI championship last year ended with Sierra Pacific on the losing side once again. The Golden Bears lost the East Sequoia League game 49-33 and dropped to 0-3 at the Neighbor Bowl this season.
For the second straight week, Adam Antuna put up big numbers on the ground. The junior running back had 11 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. Jason Harris Jr. had a 2-yard carry for a touchdown.
The passing game struggled with quarterback Chad Leslie completing 5-of-11 passes for 87 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. It’s the third time in the last four games Leslie failed to crack the 100-yard mark, although they did win last week’s game where he only threw for 73 yards.
Gavin Gamble had a game-high 80 receiving yards and one touchdown, including catching a 65-yard pass. Anthony Bursiaga led his team with 10 tackles. It was his second game with double-digit tackles this season.
The game was tied 21-21 at halftime, but the Golden Bears failed to replicate their offense in the second half with only 12 points.
Sierra Pacific will face Granite Hills on Friday at 7:15 p.m. It’s also the homecoming game.
Lemoore vs. El Diamante
VISALIA — After four losing weeks, the Tigers finally broke through and earned its first win in the West Yosemite League.
Lemoore (2-5, 1-1 WYL) defeated El Diamante (0-7, 0-2 WYL) 34-23 on Friday and will now face Golden West. The road game is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.
Hanford West vs. Exeter
HANFORD — The Huskies were shut out for a third consecutive week against the Monarchs last Thursday in a 51-0 loss at the Neighbor Bowl.
Exeter (4-3, 1-1 CSL) led 14-0 after the first quarter, but distanced themselves with a 27-point second quarter. They led 41-0 at halftime and 48-0 entering the fourth quarter.
Hanford West (1-6, 0-2 CSL) has now lost five games in a row. Their homecoming game will be against Central Valley Christian (4-3, 1-1 CSL) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
ESL Mini Tournament
PORTERVILLE — The Golden Bears continue to put together another perfect season after picking up another victory in the East Sequoia League.
Sierra Pacific dominated the ESL 18-hole tournament at Porterville Golf Course on Monday. The Golden Bears’ score of 521 was by the far the best score of any of the four teams in the ESL.
Strathmore was second with a 572 — a 51 stroke difference — and Lindsay ended third with a 594. Granite Hills did not have a qualifying score.
As usual, at the top for the Golden Bears was Sam Coons. The No. 1 golfer shot a 95 with teammate and No. 2 Makayla Cawley right behind her with a 96.
No. 3 Chloe Capello carded a 106, Megan Rocha had a 113 and Haley Arlitz had a 111.
The Golden Bears have one final ESL tournament left. It’s the championship match at Lemoore Golf Course next Monday at 11 a.m. The match will be another 18-hole tournament with teams’ scores also counting towards qualifying for the Division III Valley championship as well as individual championships.
