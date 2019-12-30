Sports Roundup: Huskies finish fourth, Bullpups third in tournaments

As basketball teams enter the new year, here are where they stand after multiple tournaments last week.
Boys Basketball
VISALIA — Hanford West ended 2-2 in the 69th Annual Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational Basketball Tournament this past week after losing to Tulare Western 76-60 in the third-place game on Saturday.
The Huskies are now 10-5 overall this season and 1-1 in the Central Sequoia League. They’ll continue league play again after the new year on Friday. Hanford West will host Selma (2-11, 1-1 CSL) at 7 p.m.
After getting blown out 71-42 in their first league game against Dinuba, Hanford West rebounded to win 57-49 over Kingsburg. The Huskies swept the Bears last season with 75-64 and 83-61 victories. The Bears are currently on a three-game skid, while the Huskies have lost their last two.
Dinuba is currently 2-0 and in first place in the CSL.
Hanford
ATASCADERO — The Bullpups struggled mightily in the 55th annual Christmas Classic boys basketball tournament last week and finished 0-4.
Hanford lost 44-32 to Templeton, 85-39 to Arroyo Grande, 46-42 to Shafter and 75-70 to Atascadero in overtime. In their closest game against Shafter, Cristian Sotelo led the Bullpups with 14 points and seven rebounds. Noah Noyola scored 12 points and Austin Blomquist had four assists.
Hanford is now 4-10 overall and has lost six games in a row after a three-game winning streak. The team is off to its worst start since they started 3-9 in the 2011-12 season. They finished 7-20 that season and missed the playoffs.
The Bullpups have two weeks off until their next game on Jan. 11 against Hanford West. Their first West Yosemite League game will follow on Jan. 15 against El Diamante.
Lemoore
CLOVIS — Lemoore has also struggled to start the season going 3-12 so far. The Tigers lost three games at the 2019 Clovis Elks Boys Basketball Tournament with the fourth game not being reported on MaxPreps.
Lemoore will face Sanger in the Central Valley Showdown on Saturday and then begin league play on Jan. 15 against Redwood.
Sierra Pacific
The Golden Bears moved to 4-9 after a victory against Santa Maria in the Sam Maria Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Sierra Pacific also lost two games in the tournament and one other game score was not reported. Their win snapped a five-game losing streak.
The team will start East Sequoia League play in a road game against Lindsay (10-5) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TULARE — Hanford defeated Madera 62-37 and took third place in the Tulare Tournament on Monday.
Hanford’s Corin Camara scored a team-high 26 points and was named All-Tournament First Team. Camara scored 20 or more points in three of the four tournament games, including 23 against Woodlake and 26 against Porterville — both victories.
“I’ve just been finding different ways to get to the basket and score instead of just shooting the 3,” Camara said. “Also, I’ve been getting some really good shots off my teammates’ passes. And the 3 is starting to also go in for me a lot more than it was to start the season.”
The Bullpups were 3-1 overall at the tournament with their only loss coming to Porterville.
In the game against Madera, Kolbi Adams scored eight points and Gwen Gardener grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Bullpups are now 7-5 overall. They have a home game against Bullard (9-3) next Monday at 7:30 p.m. Their first WYL game of the season is against El Diamante on Jan. 15.
Lemoore
ARVIN — Lemoore went 1-3 in the Arvin Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament last week and is now 6-7 this season. The Tigers do not enter stats on MaxPreps, but their only victory came against Santa Ynez, 60-54.
Lemoore’s next game is against North (3-4) at 5 p.m. in the Old Town Clovis New Year’s Eve Tournament.
Sierra Pacific
GLENDORA — Sierra Pacific finished an even 2-2 at the Glendora Girls Basketball Christmas Classic after a 52-40 loss to Yucaipa on Monday.
The Golden Bears defeated Summit 66-58 on the first day followed by a 61-54 loss to Glendora and a 66-47 win over Twentynine Palms. Alana Roberts scored a team-high 21 and 16 points in the two victories. Celeste Lewis scored a game-high 27 points in the loss to Glendora.
Sierra Pacific is now 5-6 overall and will start ESL play on Thursday with a home game against Lindsay (4-7) at 6:30 p.m. The Golden Bears have won 30 league games in a row and haven’t lost one since the 2016-17 season.
Hanford West
The Huskies did not take part in a tournament last week. They are currently 5-8 overall and 0-2 in the CSL.
Hanford West has a road league game against Selma on Friday at 7 p.m.
