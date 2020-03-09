Sports Roundup: Golden Bears reach Northern Regional Championships

JACKSON — Sierra Pacific went on the road on Saturday and upset No. 2 seed Argonaut 62-42 to advance to the CIF State Northern Regional Championships.

The 11-seeded Golden Bears were led by Alana Roberts’ game-high 14 points and 12 rebounds in the regional semifinals. Annabelle Saavedra scored 13 points and Cristina Avila added 10 off the bench. Makayla Carre had eight points and 12 rebounds. Sophia Davis led Argonaut with 11 points.

Sierra Pacific (28-7, 12-0 ESL) led the Mother Lode League champions Argonaut (30-5, 9-1 MLL) 19-6 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Golden Bears led 26-17 at halftime and then outscored the Mustangs 21-9 in the third quarter for a 21-point lead.

It's the second time in three seasons Sierra Pacific will make an appearance in the regional championships. Sierra Pacific defeated Hueneme two years ago at home in an epic 71-70 victory in the Southern Regional championship.

Sierra Pacific will face No. 1 seed Colfax (30-4, 10-0 PVL) in the Northern Regional championship on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the state championship game in Sacramento.

