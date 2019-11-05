The Bullpups’ girls volleyball season came to an end in a 3-1 road loss to No. 2 seed Frazier Mountain on Tuesday.
No. 7 seed Hanford lost the first two sets 25-18, 25-22 before winning the third set 25-23 to force a fourth (27-25) in the CIF Central Section Division V quarterfinals match. It was the team’s first trip to the playoffs since 2014 and first time advancing to the quarterfinals since 2008.
Hanford ends the season 11-16 overall and 3-7 in the West Yosemite League.
Girls Tennis
Division III
#5 Lemoore vs. #4 Mt. Whitney
According to the CIF Central Section website, the No. 5 seed Tigers lost 5-3 to the No. 4 seed Pioneers on Tuesday.
It's the third season in a row Lemoore lost in the Division III quarterfinals. They end the season 12-9 overall and 5-5 in the WYL.
