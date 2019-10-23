Sports Roundup: Bullpups qualify for Division III championship

LEMOORE — The West Yosemite League held an 18-hole area qualifier on Tuesday at Lemoore Golf Course with four teams qualifying for the CIF Central Section championships.
Locally, Hanford qualified for the Division III championship with a score of 486. As she’s done all season long at the top of the ladder, Jillian Shipp shot a team-best 84 — the third-best score of the day. Only Redwood’s Rylee Santiago (74) and El Diamante’s Jessica Hensley (82) had a better score.
No. 3 Katie Barragan posted a 93, while No. 2 Jenna Leavens shot a 100 for the Bullpups. No. 4 Ashlyn Vidana shot a 104, No. 5 Emily Barragan shot a 105 and No. 6 Lauren Dutra shot a non-qualifying 119.
The Bullpups needed to shoot 560 or better as a team to qualify for the Division III championship and met the mark by more than 70 strokes.
Hanford finished tied for second in the WYL this season with Lemoore. Both teams finished with 28 points. Redwood was the champion with 34 points.
After finishing as runner-up in Division II last season, and as the champion the previous three seasons before that, Lemoore was moved up to Division I this season. On Tuesday, they just missed the cut to qualify for the championship. The Tigers shot a 480, but needed a 475 or better to qualify.
Lemoore No. 1 Nevaeh Lorenz shot an 88 to lead the team and qualified as an individual. The individual score to qualify was 95.
No.4 Victoria Sheldon carded a 96, No. 2 Janelle Sweeney shot a 97, No. 6 Hailey Cortez shot a 99 and No. 3 Jaylene Olaes shot a 100. No. 5 Aliyah Cerda shot a non-qualifying 102.
Other teams to qualify from the West Yosemite League included Redwood (Div. I, 454), El Diamante (Div. III, 527) and Golden West (Div. III, 526).
The Central Section championships will be held next Monday at Valley Oaks Golf Course. Tee time is 10 a.m.
