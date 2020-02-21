Sports Roundup: Bullpups, Huskies tripped up in quarterfinals

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Hanford had its season come an end in the CIF Central Section Division II quarterfinals on Thursday.
The No. 12 seed Bullpups initially kept pace with the No. 4 seed Tigers, tied 12-12 after the first quarter and 29-29 at halftime. Hanford was down by four at the end of third quarter, but ran out of steam in the fourth and was outscored 19-7 in the final eight minutes.
Hanford’s Juaron Watts-brown and Anthony Hernandez each finished with 12 points. Noah Noyola scored six points.
Hanford has failed to get past the quarterfinals in the last five seasons. They finish the season 14-14 overall and as the co-West Yosemite League champions with a 7-3 record.
Hanford West
BAKERSFIELD — The No. 10 seed Huskies had their comeback attempt come up short as they lost 57-55 to No. 2 seed Independence in the Division II quarterfinals on Thursday.
Hanford West ends 16-12 overall and 6-6 in the Central Sequoia League. The Huskies have not advanced past the quarterfinals since the 2012-13 season.
