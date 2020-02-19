Sports Roundup: Bullpups, Huskies pull off upsets in 1st round

FRESNO — The 12-seed Bullpups went on the road and upset the 5-seed Warriors 79-71 in the CIF Central Section Division II opening round on Tuesday.

Anthony Hernandez scored a team-high 19 points, while Juaron Watts-brown was 2 assists shy of a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists. Antonio Plummer added 16.

Hanford led 58-44 entering the fourth quarter after outscoring Fresno 45-30 over the second and third quarter.

Hanford will face No. 4 seed San Luis Obispo (17-13, 4-6 CCML) in the quarterfinals tonight at 7 p.m. San Luis Obispo defeated No. 13 seed Pioneer Valley 60-40 in the first round on Tuesday.

Hanford West

No. 10 seed Hanford West went on the road and also pulled off the upset by defeating No. 7 seed Immanuel 63-58 in the Division II opening round on Tuesday.

There are no statistics available for the game.

Hanford West (16-11, 6-6 CSL) will face No. 2 seed Independence (16-7, 8-2 SYL) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

