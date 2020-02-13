Sports Roundup: Bullpups get past Warriors in first round

HANFORD — Hanford girls soccer defeated Righetti 1-0 in a CIF Central Section Division II first-round playoff game on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals.
The fifth-seeded Bullpups (14-6, 6-4 WYL) scored in the first five minutes and held on the rest of the night against the 12-seeded Warriors. It’s the team’s third year in a row qualifying for the second round.
Hanford will host No. 13 seed St. Joseph (9-11-1, 3-7 ML) tonight in the Neighbor Bowl at 6 p.m. St. Joseph upset No. 4 seed Highland 3-0 on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
DELANO — Hanford was knocked out in the first round of the Division IV playoffs on Tuesday when they lost 6-0 to No. 4 seed Chavez.
The 13-seed Bullpups went to the playoffs for the first time in four years, but ended the season losing their last four games. They end the season 7-16 overall and 1-9 in the West Yosemite League.
Girls Basketball
LEMOORE — Kings Christian ended the season on a positive note with a 49-40 home victory over Summit Charter Collegiate Academy on Thursday.
Crusaders guard Laci Rose posted a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. She was two steals short of a triple-double with eight.
Kings Christian finishes the season 8-14 overall and 5-5 in the East Sierra League.
