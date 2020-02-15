Sports Roundup: Bullpups claim both WYL titles, girls soccer advances

LEMOORE — It came down to the final seconds, but Hanford held off Lemoore’s late rally to win 65-64 and become co-West Yosemite League champions on Thursday.

The Bullpups finished the league season with a 7-3 record, the same as Redwood who won their game 55-52 against Mt. Whitney.

Hanford led through the majority of the night, but Lemoore mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter. The Tigers outscored the Bullpups 21-13 in the fourth, but their final bucket came with three seconds to go, and with no timeouts left, time ran out.

Juaron Watts-brown led the Bullpups with a game-high 24 points and Noah Noyola scored 13. Lemoore’s Will Schalde, Chris Taylor and Jon Mora all finished with 13 points each.

The WYL championship is Hanford’s second in three years. After Lemoore was the league champion last season, they finished tied for fourth and will miss the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Girls Soccer

HANFORD — Hanford kept its championship hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over St. Joseph in the CIF Central Section Division II quarterfinals on Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}