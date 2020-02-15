Sports Roundup: Bullpups claim both WYL titles, girls soccer advances

LEMOORE — It came down to the final seconds, but Hanford held off Lemoore’s late rally to win 65-64 and become co-West Yosemite League champions on Thursday.
The Bullpups finished the league season with a 7-3 record, the same as Redwood who won their game 55-52 against Mt. Whitney.
Hanford led through the majority of the night, but Lemoore mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter. The Tigers outscored the Bullpups 21-13 in the fourth, but their final bucket came with three seconds to go, and with no timeouts left, time ran out.
Juaron Watts-brown led the Bullpups with a game-high 24 points and Noah Noyola scored 13. Lemoore’s Will Schalde, Chris Taylor and Jon Mora all finished with 13 points each.
The WYL championship is Hanford’s second in three years. After Lemoore was the league champion last season, they finished tied for fourth and will miss the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.
Girls Soccer
HANFORD — Hanford kept its championship hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over St. Joseph in the CIF Central Section Division II quarterfinals on Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
“The defense had another exceptional game and kept us in it during a slow first half,” Hanford coach Jordan Barba said. “After a goal was called back for a hand ball early in the second half, the girls woke up and from then on it was constant pressure.”
Hanford’s Darienne Dunn gave the No. 5 seed Bullpups (15-6, 6-4 WYL) a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute on a 25-yard free kick. Isabella Schroder followed up with a goal in the 50th minute with the assist from Hailey Langley. Ashlyn Isenberg sealed the victory on a breakaway goal in the 79th minute with an assist from Jenna Mynderup.
“The creativity was fun to watch in the second half and the girls are enjoying the battle,” Barba said. “That’s what it’s all about is the girls enjoying playing the game.”
Hanford will travel to face No. 1 seed Centennial (16-4-3, 6-3-1 SWYL) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
HANFORD — The Bullpups captured a 15th consecutive West Yosemite League crown on Thursday with a 79-52 victory over the Tigers. Hanford has now won 49 WYL games in a row and finished undefeated in league for a fourth straight year.
Hanford (20-8, 10-0 WYL) led by one point after the first quarter and extended their lead in the second quarter when they outscored Lemoore (6-11, 7-3 WYL) 20-11 and led 37-27 at halftime.
The Bullpups outscored the Tigers 42-25 in the second half.
Tinisha Edwards led the Bullpups in scoring with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Kylie Maya and Alyssa Chapman also put together double-doubles with 13 points and 10 rebounds and 12 points and 12 assists, respectively. Michaela Young finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.