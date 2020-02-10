Soccer Playoffs: Seeds, times, locations and opponents

With playoffs upon us, four local teams qualified for the postseason in boys and girls soccer. Three out of the four teams will host playoff games this week.

Girls Soccer

Division IV: #1 Sierra Pacific (23-3-2, 12-0 ESL) vs. #16 Tehachapi (7-12, 4-6 SYL)

For a second year in a row, Sierra Pacific secured the top seed in their bracket. But unlike last season when they were the No. 1 seed in Division V, this year it comes in Division IV.

Sierra Pacific will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and begin by hosting No. 16 seed Tehachapi on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

The Golden Bears finished a perfect 12-0 in the East Sequoia League and as league champions for a third consecutive season. They enter the playoffs on a 15-game winning streak.

Sierra Pacific ended last season as the runner-up in the Division V championship.

Division II: #5 Hanford (13-6, 6-4 WYL) vs. #12 Righetti (9-11-2, 5-5 ML)

Hanford qualified for the playoffs for a fifth year in a row and is the No. 5 seed in their first season in Division II.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}