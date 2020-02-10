Soccer Playoffs: Seeds, times, locations and opponents

With playoffs upon us, four local teams qualified for the postseason in boys and girls soccer. Three out of the four teams will host playoff games this week.
Girls Soccer
Division IV: #1 Sierra Pacific (23-3-2, 12-0 ESL) vs. #16 Tehachapi (7-12, 4-6 SYL)
For a second year in a row, Sierra Pacific secured the top seed in their bracket. But unlike last season when they were the No. 1 seed in Division V, this year it comes in Division IV.
Sierra Pacific will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and begin by hosting No. 16 seed Tehachapi on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
The Golden Bears finished a perfect 12-0 in the East Sequoia League and as league champions for a third consecutive season. They enter the playoffs on a 15-game winning streak.
Sierra Pacific ended last season as the runner-up in the Division V championship.
Division II: #5 Hanford (13-6, 6-4 WYL) vs. #12 Righetti (9-11-2, 5-5 ML)
Hanford qualified for the playoffs for a fifth year in a row and is the No. 5 seed in their first season in Division II.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bullpups ended the regular season losing two of their last three games and in third in the West Yosemite League. The Bullpups will host the Warriors on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Hanford lost in the Division III semifinals last season.
Boys Soccer
Division III: #3 Lemoore (15-6-3, 6-2-2 WYL) vs. #14 Templeton (11-8, 9-3 CCAA)
Lemoore is in the playoffs for a third consecutive season and as the No. 3 seed in Division III.
The Tigers finished in second place in the West Yosemite League and won three of their final four games. The Tigers will host the Eagles tonight at 6 p.m.
Lemoore lost in the Division III semifinals last season.
Division IV: #13 Hanford (7-15, 1-9 WYL) vs. #4 Cesar Chavez (15-7-2, 9-2-1 SSL)
It’s been four seasons, but Hanford is back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
The Bullpups received the No. 13 seed in Division IV and will travel to face the Titans tonight at 6 p.m. They enter the playoffs on a three-game losing streak.
Hanford hasn’t won a playoff game since Feb. 16, 2016 when they defeated Chowchilla 3-1 in the first round of the Division IV playoffs.