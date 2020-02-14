Sizemore's goal lifts Sierra Pacific in quarterfinals

HANFORD — Survive and advance. It’s what the playoffs are all about.

Locked in a scoreless battle, it was Sierra Pacific junior Kayla Sizemore who provided the lift the team had been so desperately looking for all game long on Friday.

Sizemore was able to get her foot on a ball crossed into the box and it found its way into the goal in the 69th minute of the CIF Central Section Division IV quarterfinals. She had a game-high six shots, including four on goal.

“We’ve been doing it all game getting that ball into the box and we just kept missing it,” Sizemore said. “I saw my opportunity and I had to make sure to get something on it to at least get it in the box or near the goalie so someone could finish or I could finish.”

The goal was her first of the playoffs and turned out to be the eventual game-winner as No. 1 Seed Sierra Pacific held on 1-0 over No. 8 seed Wasco.

“I knew the direction was good, but I didn’t know if I got enough on it,” Sizemore said.

It was the 17th shutout of the season for the Golden Bears (25-3-2, 12-0 ESL) and only the second time in program history the team had consecutive shutouts in the postseason. According to MaxPreps, the last time it happened was during the 2012-13 playoffs.