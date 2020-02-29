Sierra Pacific upended by Caruthers in D-IV finals

“That’s why they dove for all those balls and ran through people was because they knew if they got the foul that was fine,” Almedia said.

A total of three players finished in double figures for Sierra Pacific. Roberts recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Makayla Carre scored 10 points. Saavedra finished with seven points.

One of the Golden Bears’ biggest struggles throughout the game was on the boards. Sierra Pacific allowed 22 offensive rebounds and was outrebounded 42-34.

“We did not box out,” Lewis said. “If we were to box out as a team and all of us found a body and boxed out we could’ve had more rebounds. It was just hard for us to box out and we could’ve had a chance.”

The Golden Bears led 8-1 in the opening minutes after Saavedra hit a 3-pointer. But the Blue Raiders closed the quarter on an 11-2 run to take a 12-10 lead.

Lewis’ layup with 6:39 to go in the second quarter gave Sierra Pacific a 17-16 lead. It was their last of the game as Caruthers went on an 18-5 run to take a 34-24 lead, which was the largest of the game.

“Once we started knocking down shots, my confidence just got more higher with the team and so did the team,” Kulow said.