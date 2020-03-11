Sierra Pacific punches ticket to state finals after winning Northern Regional championship

“I’m so excited for the girls,” Bush said. “It’s always been about the girls. I’m excited for them to step on that court, I’m excited for them to play. … It’s just incredibly exciting.”

Bush, who is now 140-30 in her five seasons at Sierra Pacific, will be making her second appearance as head coach in the State championship. Lewis, Alana Roberts, Kylie Brasil, Cristina Avila, Savvy Torres and Annabelle Saavedra will also be making their second appearance.

Sierra Pacific will be playing for its second state championship in three years after winning it all in 2018. They defeated Lowell 52-26 in the Division V game that year.

“It’s crazy, I just get flashbacks from the year we made it to state and won it and it’s just, like, the greatest feeling you can ever do,” Roberts said. “All your hard work is just paid off and especially since it’s my last year.”

Lewis tied a game-high 14 points and five assists, but it was Roberts who kept the score close when the Golden Bears were struggling to find offense. She scored eight points in the first quarter and closed the period with back-to-back baskets to trim the deficit to one.