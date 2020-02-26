Sierra Pacific, Hanford Fire Department raise money for fallen firefighters' families

Sierra Pacific High School and the Hanford Fire Department teamed up during Wednesday's playoff game to raise money for the families of Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, who both tragically lost their lives while battling a fire at the Porterville Library on Feb. 18.
HANFORD — Between the first and second quarter of Wednesday’s playoff game, Sierra Pacific High School and the Hanford Fire Department teamed up for a good cause.
Sierra Pacific hosted a “Fill the Helmet” fundraiser for the families of Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, who both tragically lost their lives while battling a fire at the Porterville Library on Feb. 18.
“When I talk to the girls we talk about helping out with the community and that the world is bigger than just this basketball court and just this school,” Sierra Pacific coach Amy Bush said. “All of our families know people that are firefighters. Just helping out other people is huge because you take that on into life.”
Multiple Hanford firefighters walked up and down the bleachers with helmets in hand as those in attendance donated. The total amount raised was just under $1,300 and will go directly to the families of Figueroa and Jones.
“This was something to help out other families that have lost someone in such a hard time and just come together and do something good so it’s more than just basketball,” Bush said.
SAN LUIS OBISPO — Hanford had its season come an end in the CIF Central Section Division II quarterfinals on Thursday.
