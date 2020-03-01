Sierra Pacific, Hanford earn state playoff bids in basketball

“It’s great, we get to host a state playoff game,” Hanford coach Doug Pitkin said. “It’s nice that we’ll play teams of similar enrollment size. That’s going to be something that’s kind of cool as well.”

It’s the first time since the 2015-16 season Hanford (21-9, 10-0 WYL) is in the state playoffs and the first time in eight years they will host a state playoff game, according to MaxPreps. The Bullpups’ last state playoff win came during the 2013-14 season.

“I’m glad that CIF is taking the teams they think are state playoff competitive and putting them in,” Hanford coach Doug Pitkin said. “In years past, we wouldn’t have had that opportunity. We would’ve been Division I or not competing at all.”

Pitkin added that he was not surprised that they were placed in Division IV and actually expected them to be placed there for the state playoffs.

“It seems so unusual to outside observers that a D-I team is playing in D-4, but the precedent was set, I think, last year when Clovis was placed in [D-II],” Pitkin said. “Last year I was thinking next year we’ll have an opportunity if we’re not competitive at the Open or D-I level to get pushed down. It’s a good thing. I think it’s good for all the teams involved.”