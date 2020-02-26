Sierra Pacific advances to 3rd championship in 4 years

“They were able to play together and pass the ball well,” Bush said. “We talked about taking care of [the ball], making sure that we used up the time. That was something that we wanted to improve on since last year.”

A couple of free throws by Washington Union’s Shayla Cuddy cut the lead to seven, but Sierra Pacific seemed to have an answer every time. After Kylie Brasil missed the front end of a one-and-one, Carre got the putback to give the Golden Bears a 67-58 lead with 1:19 to go.

The Panthers managed to cut the lead to five with 28.7 seconds left, but it was too little too late.

“It just took hard work and who wanted it more,” Lewis said. “All of us had to put it together.”

The win was all the more impressive as Sierra Pacific closed out the game after three of their five starters fouled out in the fourth quarter. Brasil, Saavedra and Roberts all fouled out in the final minutes.

“We called off the press early because of foul trouble and just trying to contain them,” Bush said. “They have some awesome athletes on their team so we had to sag in and help on both sides.”