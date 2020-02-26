Sierra Pacific advances to 3rd championship in 4 years

HANFORD — For the third time in four years, Sierra Pacific will play for a Central Section championship.
The Golden Bears held on late in the CIF Central Section Division IV semifinals against the Panthers for a 73-62 home victory on Wednesday.
“It was just intense,” Sierra Pacific coach Amy Bush said. “The girls worked hard … and we were just able to have composure in the end and carry it through.”
Celeste Lewis led Sierra Pacific with 24 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Alana Roberts scored 14 points and Cristina Avila came off the bench to add 10 points.
“It feels so good,” Lewis said. “All of our hard work is definitely paying off. We went from 5 a.m. to 7, to night practices and all this is starting to pay off.”
No. 1 seed Sierra Pacific led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, but No. 4 seed Washington Union refused to go quietly. The Panthers went on a 17-4 run — extending from the end of the third to the beginning of the fourth — to cut the lead to three with 6:11 remaining in the game.
The Golden Bears would not be outdone as they went on an 8-0 run to take a 65-54 lead. Lewis finished in the lane twice during the run, while Makayla Carre and Annabelle Saavedra each hit two free throws. Carre was the fourth Golden Bear in double figures and finished with 10 points.
“They were able to play together and pass the ball well,” Bush said. “We talked about taking care of [the ball], making sure that we used up the time. That was something that we wanted to improve on since last year.”
A couple of free throws by Washington Union’s Shayla Cuddy cut the lead to seven, but Sierra Pacific seemed to have an answer every time. After Kylie Brasil missed the front end of a one-and-one, Carre got the putback to give the Golden Bears a 67-58 lead with 1:19 to go.
The Panthers managed to cut the lead to five with 28.7 seconds left, but it was too little too late.
“It just took hard work and who wanted it more,” Lewis said. “All of us had to put it together.”
The win was all the more impressive as Sierra Pacific closed out the game after three of their five starters fouled out in the fourth quarter. Brasil, Saavedra and Roberts all fouled out in the final minutes.
“We called off the press early because of foul trouble and just trying to contain them,” Bush said. “They have some awesome athletes on their team so we had to sag in and help on both sides.”
Sierra Pacific secured its 20th win in a row and extended their home winning streak to 53 games. The Golden Bears will now vie for their second Division IV Central Section title.
Sierra Pacific won its first and only Central Section championship in 2017 when they defeated Strathmore 60-46. They returned to the title game the following year, but lost 58-51 to San Joaquin Memorial.
The semifinals were competitive to start with five lead changes and three ties in the first quarter. Lewis quickly established herself with seven points as Sierra Pacific led 19-16 at the end of the first.
The Golden Bears started the second quarter on a 12-3 run to take a 31-19 lead. Avila hit a 3-pointer and Carre completed a 3-point play.
“Working together and the passing and executing our offense was huge,” Bush said. “Once they really get into it and they’re passing to one another, the girls are incredibly unselfish so they just look for the open person.”
The Panthers went on their own 7-0 run, but Roberts scored back-to-back buckets to increase the lead. Roberts scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half and Sierra Pacific led 42-31 at halftime.
“Our communication started to work and all of us just working together,” Lewis said.
Leading by 10 in the third quarter, Sierra Pacific went on a 6-0 run capped by Avila’s layup grab their largest lead of the game. Washington Union closed the third on a 5-0 run and trailed 53-42.
Cierra Dean scored a game-high 26 points for the Panthers in the losing effort. Cuddy put in six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. The two combined for more than 80% of the team’s offense.
Up next:
Sierra Pacific will face No. 3 seed Caruthers (27-4, 12-0 WSL) in the Division IV championship on Saturday. Caruthers upset No. 2 seed Orcutt Academy 52-36 on Wednesday.
The game will be at Selland Arena at 10 a.m. Both teams enter the game having won 20 games in a row.
|Sierra Pacific
|19
|23
|11
|20
|73
|Washington Union
|16
|15
|11
|20
|62
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.