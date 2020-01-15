HANFORD — In more ways than one, Wednesday’s Central Sequoia League game was over before it started.
Hanford West coach Mel Parker didn’t go with his usual starting lineup, sitting some starters and losing another to injury. The result was a lopsided 61-45 home loss to Immanuel (9-8, 2-3 CSL).
“We got some internal things we’re working on,” Parker said. “That’s all I really want to say that about that right now. We’re going to be all right. We’ll be fine though.”
“Internal things” is something the team has been going through this season. Parker, in his first year as head coach, has not made his players available for comment all year long and the trend continued on Wednesday night.
Not that there was much to talk about after a blowout loss in what was a winnable game if they were at full strength. Hanford West (13-7, 4-2 CSL) entered the game tied for first in the CSL, but are now in second — behind Dinuba and Kingsburg — after the loss.
“The league title, I know, is on the line, but there’s something else more important to me than a league title right now,” Parker said. “It’s these boys growing up into young men.”
Parker is trying to send a message to his players and when asked if he’ll continue to bench players if his message isn’t received, he said, “I definitely will.”
“People just see the game,” Parker said. “They don’t see everything behind the scenes. … But you know what? It’s more than about the game. It’s about life and so in order to get paid in life, you have to put the work in.”
The inexperience and lack of chemistry between players quickly showed with the new lineup on the court. Passes were thrown out of bounds, cuts were poorly-timed and assignments on screens were missed.
The Huskies fell behind 18-0 and didn’t score until Isaiah Love converted in the paint with 1:10 to go in the first quarter. It was their only bucket of the quarter as they trailed 23-2 after the first.
Scoring increased for the Huskies in the second quarter, but the offense still had trouble executing without mistakes. They trailed 46-16 at halftime — their largest halftime deficit of the season.
Hanford West managed to outscore Immanuel in the third quarter 15-7 and 29-15 in the second half overall, but the deficit was too big to overcome.
You have free articles remaining.
Before the game, Parker told his players he just wanted them to work hard and they would live with the results.
“I was proud of them in the second half. They played like they could play,” Parker said. “If we’re going to make a deep run in the playoffs I need my reserves to play hard. We need our bench. … We’re lacking other guys stepping up and I had some guys step up tonight.”
Despite what could be perceived by some as dysfunction amongst the team right now, positives still stood out to Parker.
“I seen something out of my boys tonight that I wanted to see,” Parker said. “I seen some of the guys who don’t get to play that much come in and give us that oomph and they played hard that second half. They were a little shell-shocked at the beginning, but I told them before the game, ‘I’m going to throw you in the fire tonight and see what you do.’”
Geovanni Lewis finished with a team-high 14 points and Love scored 11 points. Stone Burgess and Mike Amescua each scored four points.
The Huskies were unable to slow down the Eagles, who finished with three players in double figures. Winston Williams scored a game-high 20 points, Shawn Rodgers had 17 and Jonah Tolpezninkas had 12.
Up next:
Hanford West will face Dinuba (16-3, 3-1 CSL) next Tuesday at home 7 p.m. The Emperors defeated the Huskies 71-42 in their first meeting this season.
As the team continues their season, Parker just wants the team to work hard.
“I think we can work harder than we’ve been working. That’s all I want,” Parker said.
Immanuel 61, Hanford West 45
|Hanford West
|2
|14
|15
|14
|45
|Immanuel
|23
|23
|7
|8
|61
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.