Schalde takes his talents to Sac State

Schalde took a visit to Sacramento State on Feb. 7 where he met with head coach Troy Taylor, tight end coach Jeremy LaPan and others. He said the school seemed like a great environment for him and they also had his major, Biomedical Science, with coursework he’d enjoy.

Family was also another big factor when it came to deciding.

“I come from a really close, tightknit family … and having them be able to come up and watch a couple of my games a year really means a lot to me,” Schalde said.

So with his family, Kloster, who also went on the visit, and Schalde all in love with Sacramento State, he called Taylor that Saturday and decided to commit.

Schalde said his first two years of high school he was convinced he was going to play basketball in college. His junior year rolled around and he was unsure of what he wanted to do, but he said he was glad he stuck through it and fulfilled his goal of signing to a school to continue his sports career.

“I saw guys like Allen Perryman growing up, I heard stories about David Ausberry when I was little from my dad,” Schalde said. “Growing up, signing’s always been a really big goal for me, I’m glad it came to fruition here.”