Pressing defense sparks Golden Bears to win in season opener

HANFORD — Sierra Pacific started the 10th Annual Golden Bears Tip Off Classic with a resounding 64-46 victory over Exeter on Wednesday.
“We were pretty rusty today,” Sierra Pacific coach Kenneth Vossler said. “I told the guys before it’s going to be a marathon not a sprint. … We were looking for some good film, some good energy, some good effort so we can go and dissect and see how we can get better.”
Day one of the tournament, which Sierra Pacific (1-0) hosts, was also the season opener for the Golden Bears. Sierra Pacific’s Xavier Davis led all scorers with 22 points and helped get the offense going in the second quarter.
Trailing 19-15 with just under six minutes left in the second, Davis splashed a 3-pointer from the right wing to settle the team. Jaylin Damon followed with a layup and then it was Davis with another three.
The Golden Bears closed the half on a 12-0 run and turned a four-point deficit into a 27-19 lead. After going scoreless in the first quarter, Davis scored all 10 of his first-half points during the run.
“The ebb and flow of the game is just kind of up down up down,” Vossler said. “We just wanted to not get too low and not celebrate the high. I told them we were going to wear them down a little bit and when you press the entire game, the run’s going to come at times.”
The Golden Bears scored more points in their run than the entire first quarter when they trailed 12-11. The key to their turnaround was a pressing defense in the backcourt. The Golden Bears trapped and cut off passing lanes leading to turnovers and easy layups.
“We were just kind of big and slow-footed last year, so we played a lot of half-court [defense], but we’re going to press as soon as the other team gets off the bus,” Vossler said. “I have three or four guys up top that just can go and create havoc defensively.”
You have free articles remaining.
Sierra Pacific’s Jacob Phui, who finished with eight points, was aggressive on defense and a constant presence in the offensive sets. Phui did all the little things that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet.
He started the third quarter with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 13 points. The Monarchs (0-3) managed to cut the lead to single digits, but the Golden Bears reeled off seven consecutive points, including back-to-back baskets by Damon. The senior guard finished with nine points.
Sierra Pacific led 43-32 entering the fourth quarter and eventually built their lead to 28 points — their largest of the night — after starting the quarter on a 13-0 run.
“As soon as they went to a man and we settled in, if we just create a double gap and we just trusted each other to share the ball and get two or three penetrations, we got pretty good shots out of them,” Vossler said.
The Golden Bears graduated seven seniors from last year’s roster and replaced them with three freshmen in Lucas Sousa, Bryce Schmitt and Elijah Roberts. The trio combined for 10 points on Wednesday.
“I think we have a very high ceiling, but we have a lot of work to get to that ceiling,” Vossler said. “Any time you play three freshmen, you’re just going to have to ride the ups and downs. It’s just great to get them experience. My hope is by league time they’re not freshmen anymore … and they’re ready for the grind.”
Apart from Sierra Pacific’s game, there were four other tournament games on Wednesday. In the first game of the day Reedley defeated Coalinga 64-53. Wonderful College Prep Academy followed with a 63-60 victory over Madera South, Parlier defeated Orosi 56-53 and Mira Monte won 75-43 over Kern Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.