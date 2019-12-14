DINUBA — Hanford’s final game in the 5th Annual Andrew Bedoya Holiday Classic had a disappointing ending with a 53-52 overtime loss in the third-place game to Mt. Whitney on Saturday.
“I thought we played with no heart tonight,” Hanford coach Brad Felder said bluntly. “There was loose balls that they beat us to, we didn’t execute, we called plays — guys messed them up. We just basically played half-ass.”
After giving up a 3-point play, the Bullpups trailed 53-49 with 1:15 left in overtime. On the ensuing possession, Hanford guard Noah Noyola hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to trim the lead to one with 1:01 left in overtime.
The Bullpups needed one stop. They got it, but failed to get the rebound.
After a series of fouls, the Pioneers had a 1-and-1 with 4.7 seconds to go. They missed, but the Bullpups failed to get the rebound again and fouled with 0.3 seconds left, effectively ending their chances.
“We were trying to clamp up and they ended up getting that clutch rebound at the very end, so it kind of killed us at the end,” Hanford’s Andrew Sullivan said.
Cristian Sotelo led the Bullpups with 14 points and five rebounds. Juaron Watts-brown added 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while Noyola scored nine.
Carter Glick scored a game-high 17 points for the Pioneers and Camron Scattareggia had 11 points.
The two West Yosemite League foes got an early look at each other in what turned out to be a close third-place game.
Hanford led 20-16 at halftime and took a seven-point lead — their largest of the game — twice in the third quarter. Sotelo’s finish inside the paint and Noyola’s putback gave them leads of 25-18 and 27-20, respectively.
Mt. Whitney refused to go away and headed into the fourth quarter trailing 33-31.
“We kept letting them back in,” Watts-brown said. “We’d get a couple buckets then we’d let them hit a three or give them a turnover give them another bucket.”
After Noyola converted a free throw to tie the game 38-38, the Pioneers hit back-to-back 3-pointers and eventually led 46-42. But Sullivan, who finished with five points, and Watts-brown both finished lay-ups to tie the game.
The Pioneers had possession with 15.7 seconds left, but missed and the Bullpups pushed up the court after the rebound. Austin Blomquist scored from the corner, but his 3-pointer came after the buzzer and did not count to set up overtime.
“We got careless with the ball, we didn’t attack like we were first half,” Watts-brown said about the final minutes.
The Bullpups finished the tournament 2-2 overall after starting a promising 2-0. Turnovers have been one of the team’s biggest issues this season and the same was true in the Holiday Classic.
Over four games, the Bullpups turned the ball over a combined 89 times, an average of 22.3 per game. They had 20 or more turnovers in three of the four games.
“I didn’t think we played well at all,” Felder said. “I don’t think there was one particular game that we played well that we executed, so we’ve got a lot of room to improve.”
One of the biggest reasons for their inability to hold onto the ball? Felder points to a lack of practice for the team.
“I’ve had three practices with all of them and nine games,” Felder said.
Hanford played in the third-place game after getting blown out 66-35 in the semifinals against Dinuba. The Emperors forced the Bullpups into 30 turnovers and quickly led 31-6 after a first quarter where they hit six 3-pointers.
Joseph Pimentel led the Bullpups with 13 points against the Emperors and was the only player to finish in double figures.
Hanford started the tournament by beating Selma 60-51 and then East Bakersfield 49-47.
“I think we played all right, but for Hanford I think it was kind of subpar,” Sullivan said. “I wanted to get to the championship and beat Dinuba.”
The Bullpups have a 12-day layoff before their next game in the Atascadero Tournament. The tournament begins on Dec. 26.
“We’ve definitely gotten better, but we’re not even close to what we can be,” Watts-brown said.
