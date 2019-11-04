{{featured_button_text}}
Playoffs: Times, locations and opponents

In this Oct. 17, 2019, Sentinel file photo, Hanford linebacker Trace Gonzales celebrates after a defensive play during the fourth quarter of a West Yosemite League game against Redwood at the Neighbor Bowl. Hanford earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye after finishing 10-0 in the regular season.

 NOE GARCIA, Sentinel File Photo

Some playoffs are in full swing while others are just getting started. Here you’ll find opponents, seeds, times and locations for each team in the postseason.

Football

Division II

#1 Hanford vs. Bye

The Bullpups received the No. 1 seed in the CIF Central Section Division II playoff bracket and a first-round bye after finishing the regular season 10-0 for the first time since 1974 and winning the West Yosemite League championship for a second year in a row with a 5-0 record.

Hanford also receives home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and will face the winner of No. 8 seed Garces and No. 9 Frontier in the quarterfinals. That game will be Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Neighbor Bowl.

Division III

#7 Lemoore vs. #10 West

After a turnaround season, the Tigers not only qualified for the postseason, but will host a playoff game for the first time since 2015.

The Tigers (4-6, 3-2 WYL) doubled their wins from last season, but even more impressively won three games in the WYL after going 0-5 in 2018. Lemoore will face No. 10 seed West (4-6, 2-3 SYL) in Division III at Tiger Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Vikings finished fourth in the South Yosemite League and won their last two games. The Tigers won three of their last four games and took the Bullpups to the brink.

Division VI

#7 Sierra Pacific vs. #10 Kern Valley

The Golden Bears won their last two games of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs and received the No. 7 seed in Division VI. They will host 10-seed Kern Valley at the Neighbor Bowl on Friday at 7 p.m.

Sierra Pacific was 4-6 overall and fourth in the East Sequoia League at 3-3. They won their final two games by a combined score of 70-0. Kern Valley was 4-6 overall and 3-2 (third place) in the High Desert League. The Broncs enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak.

Girls Volleyball

Division IV

#1 Sierra Pacific vs. #8 California City

After their victory in the first round, Sierra Pacific (31-6, 12-0 ESL) will host California City (22-12-1, 8-4 HDL) in the quarterfinals.

It’s the third year in a row the two teams are facing against one another in the playoffs. Sierra Pacific won last year’s playoff match 3-0. The two teams had one common opponent this season (McFarland) and the Golden Bears were 1-0 against them while the Ravens were 0-1.

The Ravens have won four matches in a row while the Golden Bears are on a nine-match winning streak. The match is at Sierra Pacific High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Division V

#7 Hanford vs. #2 Frazier Mountain

The Bullpups advanced to the quarterfinals after a 3-0 first-round victory over Fresno Christian on Friday.

Druegan Davis had a team-high 13 kills and 11 digs, while Lisa Reynaga had a team-high 26 digs and four aces. Kylie Maya and Melissa Hernandez had a combined four blocks.

No. 7 seed Hanford (11-15, 3-7 WYL) will travel to face No. 2 seed Frazier Mountain (31-5, 11-1 HDL) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Division III

#5 Lemoore vs. #4 Mt. Whitney

Lemoore (12-8, 5-5 WYL) will travel to face league opponent Mt. Whitney (16-7, 4-5 WYL) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Tigers split the season series against the Pioneers. They lost the first match 8-1, but won the second 5-4.

Boys Water Polo

Division III

#5 Hanford West vs. #12 Madera South

The Huskies qualified for the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. They received the No. 5 seed and will host 12-seeded Madera South on Wednesday at Hanford West High School at 6:30 p.m.

#6 Hanford vs. #11 Sierra Pacific

For a second year in a row, Hanford (11-12, 2-8 WYL) and Sierra Pacific (6-11, 5-3 ESL) will meet in the playoffs.

The Bullpups were victorious last season winning 21-15 in the quarterfinals enroute to a Division III championship.

The No. 6 seed Bullpups were 11-12 overall this season and 2-8 in the WYL, while the No. 11 seed Golden Bears were 6-11 overall and 5-3 in the ESL. Hanford swept this year’s season series winning 18-7 and 12-9.

The Bullpups will host the Golden Bears on Wednesday at Hanford West High School at 4:30 p.m.

Girls Water Polo

Division II

#13 Sierra Pacific vs. #4 Paso Robles

After making the finals three out of the last four seasons, Sierra Pacific was moved up to Division II this season.

The Golden Bears (13-13, 7-0 ESL) will travel to face the Bearcats (17-11, 3-5 PAC 7) on Wednesday.

Division III

#1 Hanford West vs. Bye

The Huskies (17-7, 3-5 CSL) have received the top seed and will have home-field advantage throughout the Division-III playoffs.

It’s the first time Hanford West has made the playoffs since 2014 — a span of five seasons.

They have a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 8 Strathmore and No. 9 Bakersfield Christian. The quarterfinals match will be on Saturday.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

