Hanford, Sierra Pacific, Lemoore and Hanford West boys and girls basketball teams all took part in basketball tournaments last week.
69th Annual Kingsburg Lions Club Classic
KINGSBURG — Hanford took part in the 69th Annual Kingsburg Lions Club Classic last week. The Bullpups ended with a 1-3 record in the four-day tournament.
Hanford started the tournament with a 65-43 loss to Dinuba last Wednesday. Bullpups senior forward Juaron Watts-brown finished with a double-double and scored a team-high 16 points with 15 rebounds in the loss. Noah Noyola added 13 points and Antonio Plummer had six points.
They were outscored in every quarter and had 21 turnovers.
On day two, the Bullpups lost 73-51 to the Vikings and were led by Cristian Sotello’s 17 points. He was one of three Bullpups to finish in double digits. Watts-brown had 11 points and Andrew Sullivan scored 10 points.
Friday’s game against Kerman was Hanford’s only victory of the tournament. Watts-brown scored a game-high 19 points, Noyola added 16 points and the Bullpups won 56-47.
Watts-brown also grabbed 15 rebounds for his second double-double of the tournament. The Bullpups trailed 28-27 at halftime, but outscored the Lions 16-9 in the third quarter.
Hanford concluded the tournament with a 45-42 loss to Madera on Saturday.
Sotello led the way with 13 points for the Bullpups followed by nine from Noyola and seven by Sullivan.
Hanford is now 1-4 on the season and will take part in the 5th Annual Andrew Bedoya Holiday Classic beginning on Wednesday. They will face Selma (0-4) at Dinuba High School at 5 p.m.
15th Annual Nike Central Valley Showdown
FRESNO — Hanford and Sierra Pacific both took part in the 15th Annual Nike Central Valley Showdown this past week. Clovis West hosted the three-day tournament with 16 teams coming from all over the Valley.
The Bullpups finished the tournament 2-2, while the Golden Bears went 1-3.
Hanford started the tournament last Thursday with a 64-52 victory over St. Francis. They had four players finish in double figures and were led by Michaela Young’s 17 points and 10 steals.
Kylie Maya scored 13 points, Corin Camara had 11 points and Kolbi Adams added 10 points. Tinisha Edwards grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
After trailing 11-9 after the first quarter, the Bullpups outscored the Troubadours in each of the next three quarters.
In day two of the tournament, Hanford defeated El Capitan 47-32. The Bullpups’ defense limited the Gauchos to single digits in each of the first three quarters and totaled 23 steals.
Camara led the Bullpups with a team-high 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Alyssa Chapman scored eight points and Edwards had seven points. Edwards led the team with eight rebounds and four steals. Young had five steals.
On Saturday, the Bullpups lost their next two tournament games, a 61-39 loss to Oak Ridge and 47-41 loss to Bakersfield.
There are no stats available on MaxPreps for the Oak Ridge loss, but against Bakersfield it was Maya (12) and Adams (10) combining for 22 points. Maya also had six rebounds and one steal. Camara had six points and six rebounds, while Edwards had seven points, five rebounds and three assists.
Hanford is now 4-3 overall and has a road game against Buchanan (7-1) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Sierra Pacific started the tournament with a 71-26 victory over El Capitan before dropping its next three games.
In the game against the Gauchos, the Golden Bears had four double-digit scorers. Taylor West scored 15 points, Kylie Brasil scored 12 points, Celeste Lewis had a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists, and Angelique Brazil had 10 points.
Lewis also had a team-high seven rebounds, while Alana Roberts led the team with nine steals. The Golden Bears had 10 different players score and led 37-17 at halftime.
With the victory, Sierra Pacific coach Amy Bush became the winningest coach in school history with 114 wins. She broke the record formerly held by softball coach Jennifer Bueno, who went 113-59 in seven seasons, according to MaxPreps.
Sierra Pacific then proceeded to lose to Oak Ridge (56-52), Bakersfield (55-51) and Pitman (53-39. All three losses came to California Division I teams while the Golden Bears are in Division IV.
Nevertheless, Sierra Pacific’s three-game losing streak matches their longest since last season. The Golden Bears haven’t lost four games in a row since they started the 2014-15 season 0-4.
Against Oak Ridge, Lewis scored a team-high 22 points and Roberts had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Lewis also led the team with 15 points against Bakersfield and 16 points against Pitman. She was named to the All-Tournament team.
Sierra Pacific will face Porterville (4-1) in a road game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
2019 Immanuel Tournament of Champions
REEDLEY — Lemoore’s run in the 2019 Immanuel Tournament of Champions ended in a second-place finish after a 94-79 loss to Clovis in the championship game.
Lemoore went 2-2 at the tournament and started last Wednesday with a 56-44 victory over Fresno Christian. Tigers senior guard Jon Mora had a team-high 14 points and three steals in the game. Chris Taylor scored nine points and Beunju Moon added eight. Will Schalde grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Tigers then defeated Central Valley Christian 41-32 before losing to McLane 73-67 in overtime. The first tournament game is the only one statistics were available for.
Lemoore will host Pioneer Valley (0-4) on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
2019 Corcoran Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament
CORCORAN — Lemoore went 3-1 at the 2019 Corcoran Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament.
Lemoore defeated North 42-41 on day one of the tournament last Wednesday. Amaya Sanchez led all scorers with 19 points and had seven rebounds. Kyla Willey scored eight points and Amber Cole had nine steals.
The Tigers then won 46-18 over Wonderful College Prep Academy, lost 54-49 to Stockdale and closed out the tournament with a 55-34 win against Coalinga. Statistics were only available for the first game of the tournament.
Lemoore’s next game will be against Dinuba (3-2) on Dec. 18 in the Dinuba-Orosi Holiday Classic.
2019 Reedley Varsity Girls Basketball Tournament
REEDLEY — Hanford West went 1-2 at the 2019 Reedley Varsity Girls Basketball Tournament last week.
They lost 43-20 to Reedley in their first game and 48-30 to Washington Union. The Huskies ended the tournament with a 66-18 victory over Parlier. The team has no statistics on MaxPreps for any of the three games.
Hanford West will face Dinuba (3-2) at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the first Central Sequoia League game of the season.
10th Annual Golden Bears Tip Off Classic
HANFORD — After going 2-1 over the first three days, Sierra Pacific lost the fifth-place game to Riverdale, 56-46, in the 10th Annual Golden Bears Tip Off Classic.
Sierra Pacific defeated Exeter 64-46 on day one followed by a 73-66 loss to Santa Maria and a 65-61 victory over Parlier.
Sierra Pacific will take part in the 30th Annual Bret Harte Tournament beginning on Friday with a game against Bret Harte (2-3). Game time is still to be determined.
