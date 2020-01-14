HANFORD — In another pivotal matchup between two league foes, it was Sierra Pacific running away with a dominant 78-46 wire-to-wire victory over Strathmore on Tuesday.
The home win puts the Golden Bears (10-6, 3-0 ESL) in the driver's seat of the East Sequoia League. They're now 4-0 and in sole possession of first place.
“We shot pretty well from the outside considering some of our other games we shot not so well,” Sierra Pacific coach Amy Bush said. “Inside rebounding, having our post out here today was helpful. … I preach rebounding and without looking at the stats I think we did a pretty good job.”
Celeste Lewis had an effortless game-high 29 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers, and Makayla Carre, a freshman, finished with 12 points — the only other Golden Bear in double-digit figures. A total of 10 different players scored for the Golden Bears.
“Just pushing myself because at first I was a little frustrated, but I just kept pushing through and eventually I just thought about it and it just clicked to me,” Lewis said. “
The Golden Bears started slow, but quickly dominated as the game progressed. Leading 11-9, the Golden Bears ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Lewis and Kylie Brasil were followed by Cristina Avila’s layup for a 19-9 lead.
“Finding the open man,” Bush said. “Working the ball around and to have patience that really makes a difference.”
As the Golden Bears found each other on offense, their lead grew to 20 points with a 9-2 run midway through the second quarter. Their full-court press created turnovers and heavily limited the Spartans’ offense, which came into the game averaging 54.5 points per game.
Strathmore scored consecutive baskets once in the first half and Sierra Pacific led by 17 points at halftime.
“After the first quarter, we just started communicating and telling each other who got who and to switch on screens and just communication helps us win,” Lewis said.
Sierra Pacific came out and started the second half like it was the start of the game. High intensity on defense and well-timed execution offense led to another 10-0 run. Carre got the run going with a layup in the paint and Lewis finished it with another three.
“Right after the second quarter, we go [into the locker room] and talk about our mistakes and everything that we could do, and then we start hyping each other up and make sure everybody’s on the same page,” Lewis said.
Her fifth 3-pointer of the night gave the Golden Bears a 51-24 lead and they went on to outscore the Spartans 21-7 in the third quarter. It was their largest point differential in any quarter on Tuesday.
Lewis dazzled throughout the second half with her no-look passes drawing oohs and aahs from the home crowd.
“Sometimes I don’t know what happens,” Lewis said about her incredible passing ability. “That’s kind of hard to explain. It’s something you can’t teach, but I somehow got it.”
Sierra Pacific took a 62-31 lead into the fourth quarter. Angelique Brazil’s free throw late in the game gave the Golden Bears a 34-point lead — their largest of the night.
Other scorers for Sierra Pacific, included Annabelle Saavedra (8), Savvy Torres (6), Alana Roberts (6) and Haillee Larios (5). Strathmore’s Jazmine Soto scored a team-high 24 points, but didn’t get much help as the rest of the team combined for 22 points.
Sierra Pacific has won five consecutive league titles and 34 league games in a row dating back to Jan. 17, 2017 when they lost 48-45 to Strathmore.
Up next:
Sierra Pacific has an away game against Corcoran (8-7, 1-0 ESL) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Golden Bears swept the Panthers last season.
|Sierra Pacific
|19
|22
|21
|16
|78
|Strathmore
|9
|15
|7
|15
|46
