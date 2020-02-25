Lemoore's Joint, Kloster each finish second at Masters

FRESNO — Lemoore's Wayne Joint and Will Kloster each finished in second place in their respective weight divisions at the Central Section Masters wrestling tournament held on Feb. 21 and 22 at Hoover High School in Fresno.

The duo led the Lemoore to a 10th-place finish. Hanford finished in 14th in the Central Section led by a fifth-place finish in the 222-pound weight division by Hayden Pulis.

Joint, who entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed in the 126-pound weight class, fell to Buchanan's Maximo Renteria in the finals. Joint reached the finals by defeating No. 2 Clovis North’s Ryan Watts 8-3.

Joint will be the No. 3 seed in the CIF State Wrestling Tournament.

Kloster defeated Caruther's Jake Prudek 7-6 in the semifinals of the 162-pound division before falling to Buchanan's Rocco Contino in the 162-pound final.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kloster was awarded the No. 8 seed in the CIF State Wrestling tournament.

Dylan McDonald, who finished in sixth place in the 108-pound weight class and Jesse Gayton, who took ninth place in the 122-pound division, also qualified for the State Championships for Lemoore.

The CIF State Championships will take place on Feb. 28 and 29 in Bakersfield.