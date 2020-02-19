Inexperienced Tigers go cold in final minutes, lose in first round

LEMOORE — The Tigers seemed on their way to a playoff victory for the first time in four seasons, but it all fell apart in just over four minutes.

Trailing 36-32 to No. 9 seed Fresno to begin the fourth quarter, No. 8 seed Lemoore (16-12, 7-3 WYL) finally started to click on offense.

The Tigers started the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run and took a seven-point lead with 4:12 left to go.

Amaya Sanchez and Amber Cole cut to the basket and scored on consecutive possessions, while the defense forced the Warriors into turnovers. After two more scores, Sanchez hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Tigers a 43-36 lead with 4:12 to go.

The 11-0 run was Lemoore’s largest of the game and their first lead since near the end of the second quarter.

“When we push the ball and keep the tempo up and not let them set up into their zone, then we’re able to have them spread out and they’re losing their legs,” Lemoore coach Marco Vazquez said.

But the Tigers then stopped scoring.

Fresno (17-13, 4-6 NYL) turned the tables and ended the game on their own 11-0 run as Lemoore lost 47-43 in the CIF Central Section Division III opening round game on Wednesday.