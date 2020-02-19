Inexperienced Tigers go cold in final minutes, lose in first round

LEMOORE — The Tigers seemed on their way to a playoff victory for the first time in four seasons, but it all fell apart in just over four minutes.
Trailing 36-32 to No. 9 seed Fresno to begin the fourth quarter, No. 8 seed Lemoore (16-12, 7-3 WYL) finally started to click on offense.
The Tigers started the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run and took a seven-point lead with 4:12 left to go.
Amaya Sanchez and Amber Cole cut to the basket and scored on consecutive possessions, while the defense forced the Warriors into turnovers. After two more scores, Sanchez hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Tigers a 43-36 lead with 4:12 to go.
The 11-0 run was Lemoore’s largest of the game and their first lead since near the end of the second quarter.
“When we push the ball and keep the tempo up and not let them set up into their zone, then we’re able to have them spread out and they’re losing their legs,” Lemoore coach Marco Vazquez said.
But the Tigers then stopped scoring.
Fresno (17-13, 4-6 NYL) turned the tables and ended the game on their own 11-0 run as Lemoore lost 47-43 in the CIF Central Section Division III opening round game on Wednesday.
“We gave up some shots in the corner that we shouldn’t have,” Lemoore coach Marco Vazquez said. “They hit some clutch shots in the corner.”
The Tigers went cold over the final 4:12, including 0-for-2 from the free-throw line. The ball stuck on offense and passes were thrown away as panic set in for the team.
“We forced a couple passes when they set up into their zone and those turnovers cost us on the other end,” Vazquez said. “Inexperience of being in the playoffs, thinking your season’s getting ready to end. Everybody starts thinking, ‘I got to make something happen.’”
Kyla Wiley and Sanchez finished in double-digits for the Tigers. Wiley scored a team-high 15 points and Sanchez had 13. Amber Cole scored seven points and Nyomi Solis and Jaelyn Proby each finished with four points.
It was Lemoore’s first trip to the playoffs since the 2015-16 season. It was also the last time the team hosted a playoff game.
“The girls were receptive to a new culture,” Vazquez said. “They accepted it and they gave us what we asked for all season.”
Lemoore got off to a fast start and led 6-0 in just over a minute. But Fresno came back and tied the game by the end of the quarter 12-12.
The second quarter featured five lead changes. The Warriors’ Alexis Phelps finished a layup to give the team the lead, but Wiley hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go to give the Tigers a 24-22 lead at halftime.
Fresno outscored Lemoore 14-8 in the third quarter to take a four-point at the end of the third.
“A little inexperience,” Vazquez said. “First time here in a couple years. We’ll be back next year.”
Lemoore ends the season 16-12 overall after having a total of 16 wins the last two seasons combined. It was also the team’s first winning record in four seasons.
|Lemoore
|12
|12
|8
|11
|43
|Fresno
|12
|10
|14
|11
|47
