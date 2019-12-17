HANFORD — Mike Amescua hit from deep, Darius Gatson and Josiah James finished inside the paint, and the Huskies came together in the final minutes of a 57-49 nail-biter against the previously undefeated Vikings.
The two Central Sequoia League foes entered the fourth quarter tied 34-34 before Kingsburg’s Nate Towsley, who scored a game-high 23 points, hit one of five 3-pointers to give them the lead.
But after a James free throw, Amescua answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Huskies a four-point lead. It was his only points of the game.
“Nobody knows about Mike,” Hanford West first-year coach Mel Parker said. “That’s the secret weapon. Nobody knows about Mike. He can shoot. That wasn’t lucky, he can shoot.”
Towsley’s second 3-pointer of the fourth tied the game again, but the Huskies went on a 6-0 run to give them some much-needed distance. James’ jumper and Gatson’s layup put them out in front, and then a steal and finish by Isiah Love made it 49-43
“We talk about it in practice all the time about finishing out the game in the fourth quarter,” Parker said. “All I told them was, ‘Look, it’s yours to win right now. This is our time. Four minutes left in the game this is what we prepare for.’”
The Vikings refused to go away and cut it to three with 1:25 left in the game. After a pair of Gatson free throws and one by James, the latter came up with a big steal in transition with 37 seconds to go. It ended the Vikings’ chances at a comeback.
It was the first CSL win for the Huskies (6-3, 1-1 CSL) after they went 9-3 in league last season and finished in second place behind Immanuel. They swept the Vikings (9-1, 1-1 CSL) last season.
Gatson finished with a team-high 21 points off the bench, including 15 in the first half. James scored 18 points, while Amescua and Love both scored six points.
“We build on every game,” Parker said. “We learn something every game that we do. We’re just going to get stronger and stronger. We know that we want to be playing our best basketball towards the end of the season.”
It was a slow start for both teams with Kingsburg leading 11-9 after the first quarter. The Huskies didn’t score until nearly half the quarter had passed and struggled to find an offensive rhythm.
“We struggled at the beginning making layups,” Parker said. “We missed a lot of layups.”
Gatson led the way with seven points in the first quarter and another eight coming in the second. He helped bring back the Huskies when the Vikings took a 17-11 lead with a 6-0 run.
“The difference in that was we went to our 1-3-1,” Parker said. “It kind of threw them off a little bit and we did a great job, that got us back in the game and got a little momentum going defensively.”
The Huskies ended the quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 28-23 lead into halftime.
The two teams slowed down again the third quarter with the Vikings outscoring the Huskies 11-6. All six of their points came in a row and gave them a 34-26 lead — their largest of the night — but the Vikings ended the quarter on an 8-0 run to tie the game 34-34.
Up next:
Hanford West will travel to face Lemoore (3-8) on Thursday in a rematch from last season’s CIF Central Section Division II semifinals. The Tigers came out victorious 62-56 in overtime in that game.
