LEMOORE — The Huskies are continuing to learn to trust each other — and the results are looking good.
Already leading by double digits on Thursday, Hanford West put up 25 points in the fourth quarter and ran away with an 82-59 road victory against Lemoore. It was the first time the Huskies beat the Tigers since the 2016-17 season.
“They’re starting to believe in themselves and believe in what they do and, the most important thing, they’re believing in each other,” Hanford West coach Mel Parker said.
The Huskies (8-3, 1-1 CSL) broke the 80-point mark for a second time and scored their second-most points in a game this season. They are now on a five-game winning streak which marks their best winning from last season.
“We went in the locker room right now and we just said, ‘We can’t be satisfied,’” Parker said. “We just want to keep on going.”
Hanford West guard Darius Gatson scored a game-high 25 points and teammate Josiah James poured in 22 points to combine for nearly 60 percent of the team’s offense. Isaiah Love scored 13 points and Geovanni Lewis finished with all 12 points coming in the fourth quarter.
Lemoore’s Jon Mora hit four 3-pointers for a team-high 19 points, but it wasn’t enough. Chris Taylor scored 10 points, while Beunju Moon and Will Schalde each added six points.
Lemoore is now 3-9 on the season after losing eight games all of last year. The Tigers are on a three-game skid.
“It was a tough, hard-fought game,” Taylor said. “They came out fast, they came out explosive and we weren’t ready for how fast they were playing. The better team got the best of us today.”
The Huskies jumped out to an 11-1 lead and eventually led 20-9 after the first quarter. The Tigers struggled to hold onto the ball and failed to limit second-chance opportunities.
“Rebounding the whole time,” Taylor said about the team’s biggest defensive letdown. “We cannot grab a rebound. They were getting fourth and fifth chances and we weren’t boxing out and getting boards.”
Trailing 24-12 in the second quarter, the Tigers cut the lead to four with an 8-0 run capped by Mora’s four-point play. It was the closest they would get the rest of the game as they trailed 35-27 at halftime.
“When we do what we’re supposed to do we’re a very good team,” Lemoore coach Joel Sligh said. “When we decide not to do those things we struggle.”
The Huskies opened the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers by Gatson and Love to re-establish their double-digit lead. Lemoore cut it to seven on a three by Donovan Johnson, but a 6-0 run by Hanford West pushed them back again.
“I always tell them when someone makes a run, ‘This is how basketball is supposed to go. It’s a game of runs,’” Parker said. “We look up at the scoreboard they made a run, but we were still ahead, so that’s when we calm ourselves and just go back to what we do.”
The Tigers made small runs throughout the night, which kept them in the game, but were negated with the Huskies’ ability to score from anywhere on the court. Hanford West led 57-45 entering the fourth quarter.
The Huskies quickly put the game out of reach in the fourth by starting on an 8-0 run. They eventually led by 25 points and seemed to hit every shot.
“The rim got really big for them, rim got really small for us, couldn’t get any stops,” Sligh said.
Up next:
Hanford West will take part in the 69th Annual Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational Basketball Tournament starting next Monday. They will face Tulare Union (2-6) at Mt. Whitney High School at 6 p.m.
Lemoore will take part in the Clovis Elks Boys Basketball Tournament starting next Thursday. They will face Hoover (3-1) at 6:30 p.m. in the Clovis North Gym.
