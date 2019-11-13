HANFORD — A lofty goal and unimaginable dream before the season, the Huskies are now going to play for a Valley championship.
“To come together this year as a team and really bond, it was a far-off goal, dream at the beginning of this season and now to have it a reality is something so special,” Hanford West coach Rachel Bradley said. “I love that I get to do it with them.”
Gabby Mendoza’s goal in the fourth quarter put the exclamation point on No. 1 seed Hanford West’s 10-8 come-from-behind victory over No. 4 seed Mt. Whitney in the CIF Central Section Division III semifinals on Wednesday.
Mendoza’s goal came after Katie Kevorkian was triple-teamed in the hole. Kevorkian passed out to Mendoza on the right wing and she finished the open-net shot with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter.
“I was just kind of like, ‘It’s this or nothing,’” Mendoza, who was just pulled up from the junior varsity team, said. “It was really close to the end of the fourth quarter and I was like, ‘This is it. This is my chance to get the goal for my team.’”
The Huskies’ defense denied the Pioneers over the final two minutes and ran out the final 30 seconds after one final save by Huskies goalkeeper Kaytlyn Boling.
“She had some great blocks and she’s coming off of the flu,” Bradley said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better performance. … She did what she needed to do.”
Hanford West’s championship appearance will be its first since 2012 when they won the Division II title.
“Out of all my four years of playing polo, we’ve never been this close at all, we’ve never even made it to playoffs,” Katie Kevorkian said. “It’s honestly quite a crazy feeling and I’m pretty excited about it.”
The Huskies hadn’t been to the playoffs since 2014, but have made the most of their opportunity in 2019 by winning two playoff games after a first-round bye.
In the home match, Kevorkian delivered with a team-high three goals and currently leads the team with 74 goals on the season, according to MaxPreps. Mendoza and Giselle Lafarga each finished with two goals, while Jillian Gaines and Dariene Andrade scored one each.
A clutch final four minutes not only saved the Huskies’ season, but showed the team’s ability to fight through adversity. They entered the fourth quarter with a 6-5 lead, but soon found themselves behind 8-7.
The Pioneers started the quarter on a 3-1 run with the one Hanford West goal coming via an own goal by Mt. Whitney’s Zoe Cortez. Mt. Whitney’s Alexis Alvarez had three fourth-quarter goals and finished with a game-high five. Her fifth goal gave the Pioneers the lead with 4:16 left in the match. Bradley quickly called a timeout.
“I actually called that timeout just to get them to calm down and take a breath,” Bradley said. “There was no strategy going into that timeout. It was just we all needed a mental pause. I told them this is your chance to reset and play your game.”
The result was a refocused Huskies team, which closed the final four minutes on a 3-0 run. After a pass at the top from Gaines, Lafarga scored from straightaway to tie the match. Less than a minute later, Andrade’s lob from the left wing into the right corner of the net gave the Huskies the lead.
“I feel like it was our mentality because we never gave up,” Mendoza said. “We never doubted ourselves and said, ‘Oh, we’re going to lose this,’ even though we were behind. We kept fighting until the end and I’m really proud of my team.”
Hanford West defeated Mt. Whitney 4-3 in the only regular season meeting between the two teams on Oct. 11, so it no surprise the match started out tight.
The Pioneers opened the scoring on a counter, but back-to-back goals by Lafarga — on a 6-on-5 — and Gaines gave them a 2-1 lead. Gaines’ score came off a rebound after Eva McIlwaine’s shot went off the crossbar.
Tied 2-2 after the first quarter, the Pioneers seized a one-goal lead again. Kevorkian’s shot in the hole and Mendoza’s shot near mid-pool at the end of the half with 10.45 seconds to go gave the Huskies a 4-3 halftime lead.
Kevorkian found a groove in the third quarter by scoring two of her three goals. The first came in the hole over a defender and the second was a 6-on-5 goal from straightaway.
“I just thought about wearing the Valley ring,” Kevorkian said. “I know it’s not the Valley game, but as long as I keep that mentality of just picturing the ring on my finger then it’ll be there.”
The defense also killed two man-up opportunities for the Pioneers. It allowed them to hold a 6-5 lead at the end of the third.
“Defense has always been a strong point for us,” Bradley said. “When we’re down, it gives them more of an incentive to fight harder and to push and to really press and run down that clock.”
The Valley championships will be held on Saturday with a time and location to be determined. Hanford West will face No. 2 seed San Joaquin Memorial (18-9, 4-6 CML) for the Division III title. SJM defeated No. 3 seed Tulare Western 6-4 in the semifinals on Wednesday.
