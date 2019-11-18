VISALIA — The Huskies battled until the end, but came a goal short of Central Section glory on Saturday at El Diamante High School.
With 44 seconds left and trailing 9-8 in the CIF Central Section Division III championship match, Hanford West coach Rachel Bradley called a timeout.
“I wanted that goal so bad,” Bradley said. “I was ready to go into overtime.”
Hanford West’s Katie Kevorkian had a decent look from straightaway, but her shot sailed just high and over the net. San Joaquin Memorial was able to pass the ball around and run out the clock on the next possession.
“I wanted to score, but that didn’t happen,” Kevorkian said.
It was a tough loss for a team that had achieved so much up until the final seconds. The Huskies made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and made a finals appearance for the first time since 2012. The team finished 19-9 overall, which is their best mark since they went 19-10 in 2014, according to MaxPreps.
“I’m extremely proud of them, they deserved this, every moment of it,” Bradley said. “It’s hard not to walk away with a win after everything that we put into it and everything that we’ve done.”
The Huskies also had a five-match winning streak during the season, something they hadn’t done in five years. The accomplishments and strides the Huskies made this season were a testament to the girls’ hard work throughout the year.
“We definitely all grew a lot and even though we lost, I’m still really grateful to be here because we’ve never been this close ever,” Kevorkian said. “It was always such a stretch, so I’m pretty proud to be here, first or second place.”
The championship match was close from starting sprint to end with five ties and one lead change. The largest — and final — lead was two goals.
You have free articles remaining.
Hanford West (19-9, 3-5 CSL) kept a steady offensive pace by scoring two goals in each quarter, but was unable to slow down San Joaquin Memorial’s counter. Four of the Panthers’ nine goals came on the counter. They also converted two 5-meter penalties with one of those fouls coming while trying to stop a counter. San Joaquin Memorial’s Aaliyah Gavia scored a match-high six goals.
“We just weren’t quick enough to come back,” Bradley said. “Every time we’d get there and they’d have to set up we’d shut them down, but those quick breakaways killed us.”
Hanford West got out to an early lead and held a 2-1 after the first quarter. Eva McIlwaine scored the first goal of the match on a rebound on the weak side after an initial shot went off the crossbar. After San Joaquin Memorial tied it, Kevorkian, after being blocked, followed her shot in the hole and finished at the front of the net.
The Huskies were outscored 4-2 in the second quarter, including being called for two 5-meter penalties. Gabby Mendoza and Kevorkian scored for the Huskies as they trailed 5-4 at halftime.
“We should’ve tailored our defense to their offense,” Kevorkian said. “We knew what was happening, but we didn’t want to just completely ditch it. … I think we were too scared to make those little adjustments in case it went horrible.”
Dariene Andrade made her mark in the third quarter with two goals. The first came on a rebound on the right wing after McIlwaine’s shot was denied. A couple minutes later, she had another rebound in front of the net after a scrum and two blocked shots by the Panthers. Her goals made it 5-5 and 6-6, but the Panthers scored on back-to-back counters to take an 8-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We did what we could,” Hanford West goalkeeper Kaytlyn Boling said. “Unfortunately, sometimes we let loose ends come like swimmers, for instance, just swimming away and it’s hard one-on-one as a goalie to battle that.”
The Huskies cut the lead to one twice in the fourth behind goals by Giselle Lafarga and Jillian Gaines, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Kevorkian and Andrade tied for a team-high two goals each, while McIlwaine, Mendoza, Lafarga and Gaines all finished with one.
“They fought hard until the end,” Bradley said. “It comes down to who wants it more, pure grit and who has their heart in the game and, unfortunately, that wasn’t us today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.