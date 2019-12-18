HANFORD — Hanford linebacker Tyler Mello officially went from a Bullpup to a Bulldog on Wednesday.
The star football player decided to stay local and signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Fresno State. Mello inked his commitment in front of a packed house at Hanford High School’s conference room with his family, coaches, teammates and friends all by his side.
“It means a lot,” Mello said. “It means the world to me to have all the support.”
Mello will attend Fresno State on an athletic scholarship and was one of 12 players to sign with the Bulldogs on Wednesday, including being one of four local players from the Valley.
“It feels great,” Mello said about signing. “All the hard work paying off and now you got to get back to work.”
A three-star linebacker, according to 247sports.com, Mello racked up 145 total tackles and nine sacks during his senior campaign. The 6-foot-2-inch, 215-pound linebacker also had 10 catches for 99 yards and four touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
In his three seasons as a varsity player, Mello was voted to the All-West Yosemite League First Team each season, including earning Defensive Player of the Year this season. He helped the Bullpups reach the CIF Central Section Division II quarterfinals and semifinals these past two seasons and win back-to-back league titles.
“Through all three years it was always a hard-hitting team,” Mello said. “We always hit harder than everybody else in the Valley and we were just able to become a family and play together win or lose, but we were together.”
With multiple schools vying for his services, Mello narrowed it down to Fresno State, the University of Wyoming and San Diego State University. UC Davis and Montana also made offers to Mello.
But after visits to Wyoming and San Diego State, Mello said he felt out of place.
“I knew that the Valley was my home,” Mello said. “I was born and raised [here], so that’s where I wanted to play football in college.”
He took an unofficial visit to Fresno State last Wednesday and despite former Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford recently resigning, Mello knew it’s exactly where he wanted to be.
“Just the tradition of Bulldog football, always being hard-nosed and blue-collar,” Mello said. “That’s how I like to play and so that’s the program.”
Mello will follow in the footsteps of his mother, father and uncle. His mother and father both went to Fresno State, while his uncle, Duncan Reid, was a tight end for the Bulldogs from 2001-2004.
“With past family members being able to go their first, it’s just another step in the tradition,” Mello said. “It’s pretty awesome.”
After starting football in the second grade, Mello said that it was always a dream to play football, not in the NFL, but in college.
“I just wanted to play college football and put on that Bulldog uniform,” he said.
The 17-year-old will get that chance now with a Bulldogs team that just went 4-8 and is two seasons removed from winning a Mountain West championship. Mello will major in mechanical engineering while he’s at Fresno State and said he looks forward to getting bigger, stronger and faster, and also ‘getting to have the Valley behind me.’
