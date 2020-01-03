HANFORD — Josiah James scored a team-high 30 points, four players finished in double figures and Hanford West defeated Selma 99-82 at home.
It’s the most points the Huskies have scored in a game since Dec. 15, 2017 when they defeated Chowchilla 100-61. Three players also finished with 20 or more points.
In addition to James’ big night, Geovanni Lewis put in 21 points, Darius Gatson scored 20 and Isaiah Love added 13. The win was the Huskies' second in the Central Sequoia League.
“What I liked tonight is they really shared the ball,” Hanford West coach Mel Parker said. “For us to be successful, we need to share the basketball. I have some great individual players, but it doesn’t work unless we play as a team.”
Hanford West (11-5, 2-1 CSL) got off to a blazing start with James and Lewis reaching double digits in the first quarter. The lead changed six times early on, but Lewis’ 3-point-play gave the Huskies a 23-21 lead with 2:22 left in the first. It was the last lead change of the game.
“I think it gives the whole team confidence,” Parker said about the early scoring.
The Huskies led 34-31 after the first quarter and 56-49 at halftime as both sides kept up the offensive output.
The Bears cut the lead multiple times in the third, but the Huskies had an answer every time. Lewis hit two free throws, James hit a layup and Bobby Rainwater hit a 3-pointer during the quarter to keep the Bears at bay.
The Huskies entered the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead, but went on to outscore the Bears 21-11 in the final eight minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
“We went back to being patient,” Parker said. “I told the boys before the game, ‘I’m really not a coach, I’m a teacher-coach,’ so that’s what I went back to in our practices. I went back to teaching them instead of just showing them offense.”
The Bears had only seven players available to play and Hanford West wore them out throughout the game by playing their entire roster and pushing the pace.
“Our goal was to wear them down,” Parker said. “We just wanted to keep the pressure on all game long.”
The Bears’ Aaron Blancas scored a game-high 31 points and Joey Ramirez scored 25 points. Blancas scored seven points in the fourth, but failed to make a basket with all his scoring coming at the free-throw line. Ramirez didn’t score in the fourth.
The Huskies snapped a two-game skid and will try and start another winning streak.
“Just one game at a time and one practice at a time,” Parker said. “Getting back to the basics. Nothing fancy. Getting these guys to come together as a family that’s important.”
Up next:
Hanford West will host Central Valley Christian (5-10, 2-1 CSL) next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Huskies split the season series against the Cavaliers last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.