{{featured_button_text}}
Hanford girls soccer goes in different direction

In this Jan. 9, 2019, Sentinel file photo, Hanford coach DelRay Dias talks to his team during halftime of a West Yosemite League game against Mt. Whitney at Douty Field.

 NOE GARCIA, Sentinel File Photo

As of Tuesday, DelRay Dias is no longer the girls soccer coach at Hanford High School.

“We decided to go in a different direction,” Athletic Director Beau Hill said.

Dias compiled a 63-27-10 record in four-plus seasons with the Bullpups. He guided them to an appearance in the CIF Central Section Division III championship during the 2017-18 season and finished as runner-up. It was the team’s first appearance in the finals since 1993.

Dias could not be reached for comment.

Hanford junior varsity coach Jordan Barba will take over coaching duties for the rest of the season. He coached the team to a 3-0 victory over Lemoore on Tuesday. The team is currently 9-4 overall and 2-2 in the West Yosemite League.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

Tags

Load comments