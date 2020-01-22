Hanford girls soccer goes in different direction

As of Tuesday, DelRay Dias is no longer the girls soccer coach at Hanford High School.
“We decided to go in a different direction,” Athletic Director Beau Hill said.
Dias compiled a 63-27-10 record in four-plus seasons with the Bullpups. He guided them to an appearance in the CIF Central Section Division III championship during the 2017-18 season and finished as runner-up. It was the team’s first appearance in the finals since 1993.
Dias could not be reached for comment.
Hanford junior varsity coach Jordan Barba will take over coaching duties for the rest of the season. He coached the team to a 3-0 victory over Lemoore on Tuesday. The team is currently 9-4 overall and 2-2 in the West Yosemite League.
