Golden Bears struggle late with turnovers, Vossler ejected for arguing

HANFORD — Sierra Pacific was its own worst enemy on Thursday, as turnovers and fouls plagued them down the stretch in a 76-66 loss to Santa Maria in day two of the 10th Annual Golden Bears Tip Off Classic.
It was the first loss of the season for the Golden Bears (1-1), who had trouble composing themselves at times. Sierra Pacific guard Xavier Davis received a technical foul in the second quarter and sat the rest of the game. Davis finished with two points after leading the team with 22 on Wednesday.
Sierra Pacific head coach Kenneth Vossler was tossed with 4:33 left in the fourth quarter after the referee also gave him a technical. Vossler was arguing a call before being ejected and forcing assistant coach Brandon Schmitt to take the reins.
“If you get your mind in the game and you can get that momentum, you can beat any team you come across,” Schmitt said. “But with us, we had that technical that really hurt us and our mental attitude went down.”
Sierra Pacific guard Jaylin Damon scored a team-high 16 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, and was one of three Golden Bears to finish in double figures. Lucas Sousa finished with 12 points and looked impressive as a freshman, while Mathew Peeples added 10 points.
The Golden Bears went on a 9-3 run in the third quarter — punctuated by Mason Kane’s 3-point play — to tie the game 45-45. It was the closest they had come since the score was 2-2 in the opening moments.
“We did well on converting and getting the buckets,” Schmitt said. “We stayed with them. We knew this team was going to give us a run for our money … so we knew we had our work cut out for us.”
But the momentum was short-lived as the Saints hit back-to-back 3-pointers and completed a 3-point play for a 9-0 run. Damon managed to hit a three right before the end of the third to pull his team to a 54-48 deficit entering the fourth.
The Golden Bears got to within five points with just over six minutes left in the game, but turnovers or blown scoring opportunities kept them from getting any closer. After Vossler was ejected, the Saints pulled away with a 9-3 run.
“If we would’ve had a better mental attitude, we’re able to handle the bad calls because you got to have a short-term memory,” Schmitt said.
Sierra Pacific got off to another slow offensive start and trailed 14-11 after the first quarter. They allowed uncontested outlet passes to the Saints, which led to quick layups.
After Davis’ technical in the second quarter, the Saints stretched their lead to nine points on free throws and their ensuing possession. Santa Maria eventually led by 14 points (38-24), but Sierra Pacific closed the half on an 8-0 run ending with a buzzer-beating putback by Sousa to cut the lead to six.
“We knew going into it, [the Saints] were a shooting team, but they surprised us by driving to the rack,” Schmitt said. “Our press wasn’t really working for us like it did [on Wednesday].”
Santa Maria’s Jonathan Garcilazo was an unstoppable force on Thursday. He finished with 34 points — nearly half of the team’s offense — and four 3-pointers. Daisean Leekins scored 13 points and Carlos Hidalgo had 11 for the Saints.
Sierra Pacific is now 1-1 in the tournament with their next opponent and game time still to be determined.
