LEMOORE — It seems to be tradition at this point, but the Golden Bears once again dominated the East Sequoia League won their sixth league championship in a row at Lemoore Golf Course on Monday.
Sierra Pacific won the 18-hole championship match handily by carding a score of 556. Lindsay finished a distant second with a 595, Strathmore placed third with a 607 and Granite Hills did not have a qualifying score.
The Golden Bears’ score was also good enough to qualify for the Division III Valley championship. The team had to shoot 560 or better. It’s the team’s sixth year in a row qualifying for the Valley championship.
“The girls had an amazing season this year finishing undefeated in ESL competition,” Sierra Pacific coach Chris Mesa said. “I am very proud of them for what they have accomplished, especially my seniors who have worked hard all four years and will graduate as champions.”
Sierra Pacific No. 1 golfer Sam Coons led the team with a 93. Coons was one of three golfers to shoot under 100 on Monday. Her efforts won her third place as an individual medalist.
Makayla Cawley, No. 2 on the Golden Bears ladder, carded a 102 and No. 5 Chloe Capello shot a 114 to round out the top three for Sierra Pacific. They medaled with fifth- and sixth-place finishes, respectively.
No. 6 Lauren Ulibarri shot a 116 and No. 4 Megan Ulibarri shot a 131 for the Golden Bears. No. 3 Subreen Nahal finished with a non-qualifying 147.
“Today, the girls struggled on the course, but were able to keep it together and post a qualifying score,” Mesa said. “I am sure we will work hard this week to fix any problems and be ready to compete at a higher level next week at the D-III championships.”
Strathmore’s Anushka Larson won first place overall with a championship-best 89. Lindsay’s Natalie Felix ended in second by posting a 90 and Strathmore’s Kylia May ended fourth with a 102. The top six finishers won individual medals.
The Division III championship is scheduled for next Monday at Valley Oak Golf Course. Tee time is 10 a.m.
