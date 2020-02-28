Golden Bears prepare for Selland

HANFORD — Sierra Pacific players walked into the gym for what looked like a night practice, but the ball actually hit the floor at 5:15 a.m. The task was simple — prepare for the CIF Central Section Division IV championship game on Saturday.
“I’m surprised I’m awake right now, but I’m really excited,” Sierra Pacific’s Celeste Lewis said a day before the big game. “I probably won’t sleep tonight and just excited for all of us to get an opportunity.”
No. 1 seed Sierra Pacific will face No. 3 seed Caruthers (27-4, 12-0 WSL) at Selland Arena at 10 a.m. The Golden Bears are making their third championship appearance in four years and looking to win their second D-IV title.
“We’re excited, especially us seniors,” Sierra Pacific’s Alana Roberts said. “It’s our last go-around at Valley, so we want to end with a W obviously. For the other teammates, I think it’ll be a great experience to see how much hard work it took for how we ended up here.”
The team shot free throws, ran defensive drills and four-on-four sets, among other things, to get ready for the big game. Sierra Pacific coach Amy Bush had the team practice early to ready themselves for the 10 a.m. start time.
“I want them to be ready. It’s a different mindset, it’s a different feeling,” Bush said. “Getting up and playing at 10 a.m. and showing up at 9 a.m. for a game when you’re normally playing at 6:30 or 7 p.m. They need to be mentally prepared for that.”
Sierra Pacific and Caruthers will put their 20-game winning streaks on the line when they meet. It’s the Blue Raiders’ first season in Division IV, but they haven’t had any trouble moving up.
Caruthers defeated No. 14 seed Chowchilla 82-33 in the first round, No. 6 seed McFarland 70-45 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 seed Orcutt Academy 62-49 in the semifinals. Their average margin of victory in the playoffs has been 29 points.
“We have to get out on their shooters, they’re a great shooting team,” Bush said. “They have experience as well. They might be young, but they still have girls that played and won Valley and went on and won state last year.”
Caruthers won a Central Section championship last season and a state championship. Both came in Division V. They’re just as good this season and can shoot the 3-pointer with their high-scoring offense.
“It’s going to take hard defense and guarding the 3-point line and sliding our feet,” Roberts said. “All our hard work just needs to come together.”
Sierra Pacific’s hard work has resulted in domination of Division IV over the last couple seasons and it’s been no different this time around. They’ve won by an average of 38.33 points over three games with their immense amount of talent.
Roberts averages a double-double with 14.1 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. Celeste Lewis leads the team in scoring with 17 ppg and 6.9 apg. Makayla Carre, a freshman, has helped distribute some of the load as well by averaging 11.5 ppg and 9.4 rpg.
Lewis and Roberts, along with Savvy Torres, were part of the 2016-17 team, which won the D-IV championship 60-46 over Strathmore. Sierra Pacific lost the following year to San Joaquin Memorial, 58-51.
“The first time when we won I didn’t really understand the feeling and I didn’t have no expressions to it,” Lewis said. “And then when we lost, I started understanding, like, I really know what this is worth.”
They’ll draw from the experience of two championship games to help guide them in a third.
“They know what it feels like to be up there with confetti and they know what it feels like to exit the court and knowing that you didn’t quite reach your goal,” Bush said. “That feeling doesn’t go away.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.