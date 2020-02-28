Golden Bears prepare for Selland

Sierra Pacific and Caruthers will put their 20-game winning streaks on the line when they meet. It’s the Blue Raiders’ first season in Division IV, but they haven’t had any trouble moving up.

Caruthers defeated No. 14 seed Chowchilla 82-33 in the first round, No. 6 seed McFarland 70-45 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 seed Orcutt Academy 62-49 in the semifinals. Their average margin of victory in the playoffs has been 29 points.

“We have to get out on their shooters, they’re a great shooting team,” Bush said. “They have experience as well. They might be young, but they still have girls that played and won Valley and went on and won state last year.”

Caruthers won a Central Section championship last season and a state championship. Both came in Division V. They’re just as good this season and can shoot the 3-pointer with their high-scoring offense.

“It’s going to take hard defense and guarding the 3-point line and sliding our feet,” Roberts said. “All our hard work just needs to come together.”

Sierra Pacific’s hard work has resulted in domination of Division IV over the last couple seasons and it’s been no different this time around. They’ve won by an average of 38.33 points over three games with their immense amount of talent.