HANFORD — The Golden Bears started the 2019-20 season with a resounding 77-28 victory over the Huskies on Tuesday.
Sierra Pacific (1-0) never trailed in the non-league game against Hanford West (0-1) and led by as many as 53 points in the fourth quarter. A running clock was implemented over the final eight minutes.
“What I really like is that we’re stronger all around than we were last year,” Sierra Pacific coach Amy Bush said. “That’s what you’re going for in the offseason … and to be able to go deep into your bench.”
It was a trio of double-digit scorers which led the way for the Golden Bears at home. Alana Roberts scored a game-high 19 points, Celeste Lewis added 14 and Annabelle Saavedra finished with 12.
“We still have a lot to work on, but I’m looking forward to the rest of the season,” Roberts said. “We’ve been working hard lately on and off the court, so hopefully it pays off in the end.”
The trio combined for more than 50% of the team’s offense and did it in a variety of ways. Roberts dominated the paint and finished underneath, while Lewis and Saavedra hit their jumpers, including combining for three 3-pointers.
The team hit seven 3-pointers, hit 6-of-11 free throws, and a total of 10 different players scored for the Golden Bears.
“It’s exciting to watch and it’s exciting to see the confidence in some of the girls that weren’t as confident last year,” Bush said.
Sierra Pacific led 22-8 after the first quarter and extended its lead in the second. Hanford West struggled against the press and turnovers led to easy layups for the Golden Bears.
The Golden Bears ended the half on a 13-0 run to lead 45-12 at the break.
“Us talking and working together mostly on defense and us getting our steals was getting us hyped up on offense,” Roberts said.
You have free articles remaining.
Before the game, Roberts was honored for becoming the first boy or girl basketball player in Sierra Pacific history to reach 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
She reached 1,000 rebounds last season in a CIF State Division IV Regional semifinals game against Northview on March 2, 2019.
The second half was more of the same from the Golden Bears as they outscored the Huskies 32-16 over the final two quarters.
Hanford West was led by Jaslin LeGarreta’s 10 points, the only Husky to finish in double-digits. Amyia Inman scored six points and A’Khalia Turner and Janiah Sanders each scored four points.
The Huskies scored consecutive buckets late in the fourth quarter — the only time they did that on Tuesday night — and struggled in their season opener. They failed to box out and take care of the ball.
Last season, the Huskies were 6-21 overall and 4-8 in the Central Sequoia League. They haven’t made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, according to MaxPreps.
The Golden Bears return another strong team and will be competing for not only a Central Section title, but another state title.
“It’s really early to tell for that, but I think that they work extremely hard that they give everything that they have,” Bush said. “We’ve been going since last March after we lost. … The goal is obviously to be better than we were last year and that is a high bar, but if they’re prepared to work as hard as I know they can, then they’ll be able to reach their goals.”
Sierra Pacific came up two games short of that mark last season when they lost in the CIF State Regional semifinals. They were 27-7 overall and a perfect 12-0 in the East Sequoia League.
Sierra Pacific has another home game against Hoover (0-0) next Tuesday at 7 p.m. Hanford West has another road game against Tulare Union (0-1) today at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.