Sierra Pacific rolled through the East Sequoia League with a perfect 12-0 record and captured its first league title in school history this season.
In 12 league matches, the Golden Bears (33-8, 12-0 ESL) won 34 consecutive sets and swept all but their first match, a 3-1 victory over Woodlake. They eventually reached the Central Section finals for the second time in three seasons, but came up short in a 3-0 loss to Kingsburg in the Division IV title.
Despite the loss, the Golden Bears had four players recognized on the All-ESL teams.
Making the First Team were Ashlan VanGronigen, Klarissa Solorio and Olivia Fagundes. According to MaxPreps, VanGronigen led the league with 85 kills and a .339 hitting percentage. The freshman also tied for a league-high 29 aces.
Solorio finished sixth in the ESL with 51 digs and Fagundes was tied for ninth with 47 kills. Madalyn Lemos was named to the Second Team after finishing fourth with 86 digs.
The All-ESL selections are voted on by the coaches.
