Golden Bears knock Bullpups out of playoffs, advance to regional semis

“Playing as a team, us passing the ball, make sure we’re finding an open spot,” Lewis said about the run. “Just make sure we’re all playing as a team and on the same page.”

Hanford’s Alyssa Chapman managed to make it a 10-point game in the fourth quarter on her layup, but Sierra Pacific quickly scored twice to push the lead back to 14.

“We were just trying to use up the clock and, again, that’s something that we still obviously need to work on,” Bush said. “Slowing it down, using up your time, getting it down within the last five seconds and getting the shot off, so that’s still something that we need to work on.”

Michaela Young, who scored a game-high 24 points, made it a nine-point game on a free throw, but there was only 30 seconds to go. She scored 12 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter. Chapman finished with 10 points.

“We didn’t rebound,” Maya said. “We’ve played them three times now and we know how they play, but we didn’t [get it done]. There’s no one person to blame.”

It’s Sierra Pacific’s fourth consecutive trip to the State Regional Semifinals. Hanford was seeking its first appearance in six years.

