HANFORD — After being swept by Granite Hills last season and finishing behind them in second place in the East Sequoia League, Sierra Pacific exacted a little bit of revenge with a 61-41 blowout victory at home on Wednesday.
With their fourth win in a row, the Golden Bears are now 7-9 overall and 3-0 in the ESL. They’re currently tied for first place with Corcoran and averaging a league-best 71.7 points per game, according to MaxPreps.
“The kids are starting to learn that we have enough to be very competitive and win games,” Sierra Pacific coach Kenneth Vossler said. “Granite Hills is always a strong program in our league, so any time you play them the kids kind of have that in the back of their mind.”
After a lackluster first quarter where the Golden Bears trailed 12-9, Jaylin Damon scored 13 points in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 18 points. He hit three consecutive 3-pointers in the second and a total of four to get his team going.
“I just hit my shots, that’s really all it is,” Damon said. “It just went in the hoop finally. When I hit my 3s it kind of sparked our offense so that was our sparker.”
If Damon was the offensive spark, then Jacob Phui was undoubtedly the defensive version of it. The senior guard’s knack for finding the ball and literal diving efforts earned the Golden Bears extra possessions in the second quarter.
“Definitely energy, diving on the balls, the bench was loud, energetic,” Phui said. “That’s what really sparked all the defense.”
Phui was part of a tough press, which led to turnovers in the backcourt and converted layups. He didn’t score in the game, but his dynamic energy helped keep momentum rolling and his presence was felt on the court.
“I like to play physical,” Phui said. “I love to see my teammates be successful. I’m playing for the team I’m not really playing for myself.”
Sierra Pacific outscored Granite Hills 19-6 in the second quarter and led 31-15 at the break.
“We have four or five guards that can really fly around, so if you allow us to have energy and fly around defensively, we can be pests,” Vossler said.
The third quarter was marked by the Golden Bears’ ability to share the ball. Out of seven baskets made, six came from different players. A total 11 different players scored in the game, as the Golden Bears led 47-26 at the end of the third.
Sierra Pacific started the fourth on an 8-0 run and Darrien Charles’ layup with 6:11 to go gave the team a 29-point lead, which equaled their largest of the game.
“After that first quarter, we were getting anything that we wanted to get,” Vossler said. “We just had to tell the guys to settle in, do what you do and just be confident with your decisions.”
The defense also ramped up after the first quarter. After allowing 12 points in the initial period, the Golden Bears limited the Grizzlies to 14 points over the next two quarters.
Mathew Peeples finished with 10 points, Charles scored six and Elijah Roberts added five.
Up next:
Sierra Pacific will get six days off before facing Corcoran (13-4, 2-0 CSL) on the road next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
