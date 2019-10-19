HANFORD — The Golden Bears’ playoff hopes took a big hit after a stunning 14-13 homecoming loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.
Some players were left in tears while others walked off in frustration at the Neighbor Bowl. It was Sierra Pacific’s game to lose and it seemed like they found every possible way to do it.
The Golden Bears had six possessions from inside the Grizzlies’ 25-yard line, including two inside the 5-yard line — only two of those possessions ended in points.
“We just didn’t execute the way we should have,” Sierra Pacific coach Dion Tate said. “We were able to move the ball, but would we drive and we would get down and a penalty would happen, fumble, something like that always seemed to happen at a crucial point for us. We were our own worst enemy tonight.”
The most costly missed opportunity came when Sierra Pacific kicker Blake Peters lined up to attempt a 20-yard field goal. With under six minutes to go in the fourth quarter and trailing 14-13, the chip-shot attempt never had a chance as Granite Hills broke through the line and blocked the kick.
Sierra Pacific would get the ball back two more times, but fumbled on the very first play of their next possession and then ended the game with four straight incompletions.
“We came out first half we didn’t really have motivation in each other and have trust in each other or else this game would’ve gone a different story in my opinion,” Sierra Pacific running back Adam Antuna said.
The Golden Bears are now 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the East Sequoia League. To qualify for the playoffs, they have to finish either .500 overall or .500 in league. The former is no longer an option and the latter will mean winning their final two games of the season which won’t be easy.
But with the team’s backs against the wall now, Sierra Pacific coach Dion Tate still believes his boys are capable of getting the job done.
“Yes,” Tate said emphatically about the team’s ability to make the playoffs. “We even said it last year when we made that run. We’re a team that we can not make the playoffs or we can win the Valley championship. I still feel that way. We just got to fight. Guys got to keep motivated and stay in the right mindset.”
The Golden Bears looked promising to start the game. It only took them two minutes and 44 seconds to march 65 yards down the field on the opening drive ending in running back Jason Harris’ 2-yard touchdown.
Grizzlies receiver Max Jimenez answered in the second quarter with a leaping 22-yard touchdown catch to tie the game. After the score, the Golden Bears quickly moved the ball to the Grizzlies’ 5-yard line in five plays.
Primed to score again, Harris took the handoff up the middle, but was met by two defenders who jarred the ball loose at the 2-yard line. Granite Hills recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchback.
Sierra Pacific had another chance towards the end of the half, but a pass on fourth-and-11 from Granite Hills’ 14-yard line fell incomplete. The score remained 7-7 at halftime.
“You can’t make mistakes like that,” Tate said. “They will sabotage what you’re trying to do. I think the fumbles, the penalties, a lot of that stuff came back to haunt us in the end.”
It was Harris finding the end zone again in the third quarter on a 4-yard run to put the Golden Bears back on top 13-7. What appeared to be a botched extra point attempt turned into a failed 2-point conversion. The 9-play, 80-yard drive was the longest of the day for the Golden Bears.
But the lead didn’t last long. Facing a second-and-19 from their own 23-yard line, Jimenez took a pass 77 yards for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left in the third.
Also in the quarter, Sierra Pacific came up one yard short on a fourth-and-three from the Grizzlies’ 24-yard line to turn the ball over on downs.
“I’m not saying the whole second half was bad, but fumbles on my part I should’ve had a touchdown that could’ve changed the ending of the game,” Antuna said. “Just little mistakes and this game would be a whole different story.”
If Sierra Pacific’s offense was anemic, the defense was the complete opposite. They were quick to the ball and made sure tackles, forced three-and-outs and held the offense to 14 points. It was the third time this season the defense has allowed only 14 points.
Sierra Pacific linebacker Caleb Chennault had an interception in the second quarter and Gavin Gambled picked off a pass in the third. Gamble’s interception brought the ball to the Grizzlies’ 19-yard line and set up Harris’ touchdown. Anthony Bursiaga also blocked a field goal in the fourth quarter.
The dominance displayed by the defense didn’t come as much of a surprise since it’s what they’ve done all season long. They’ve held opponents to give their offense a chance, but the offense hasn’t made itself present yet.
Only three times has the offense scored more than 13 points. They’re 2-1 in those games, although the two wins came against a poor Division V (Hanford West) and VI (Farmersville) team with a combined record of 1-15.
“We lost a lot of guys earlier in the year with injuries and ineligibility and we have guys stepping in in positions they don’t normally play,” Tate said. “There’s no excuse for it, but like our center was our guard last year. Our left offensive tackle never played football before.”
Sierra Pacific also lost starting quarterback Chad Leslie in the fourth quarter. He was tackled on a scramble in the fourth quarter and injured his knee. Leslie needed to be helped to the trainer’s area.
Sierra Pacific will remain at home next week, but have a game against Lindsay (6-2, 3-1 ESL) at 7:15 p.m. The Cardinals have won three games in a row and are tied for second in league with their only loss coming to the also second-place Tigers.
