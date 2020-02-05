Golden Bears complete first-ever perfect league season with shutout victory

“Freshman year I came onto the team … and finished league with no wins and now I’m a senior … and now that we’re going undefeated in league, I’m just blessed to be here,” Thayer, a four-year varsity player, said.

Thayer referenced the 2016-17 squad which went 0-7-3 in league and scored a total of two goals. Since going winless in league, the team has gone 30-2-2 the last three seasons, including a 23-1 record the last two seasons.

Dominant doesn’t even begin to describe the tear that this team has been on.

“I can’t pick one word to sum our team up, but I think we’re overcomers,” Thayer said. “This year going into 2020, we’re going to do it. We feel really confident. Our last two games we were down … we came back and won by two or more goals and I think that set fire under our feet to know what we’re able to accomplish.”

But despite all the success the five seniors have had, the only thing missing is the elusive Central Section championship, which they finished as runner-up in Division V the last two years. The Golden Bears were moved up to Division IV this season, but Thayer still believes this is finally their year.