HANFORD — It was Mathew Peeples’ defense helping Sierra Pacific seize momentum on Tuesday against Lindsay.
The senior forward took two game-changing charges in the third quarter as the Golden Bears went on to win 49-38 over Lindsay at home.
“I seen him lean his shoulder so I was like, “I need to take this one. If I get this one, it’s going to get the energy going, get the whole team hyped,” Peeples said. “After that second [charge], I knew deep down we won that game because you see the other team they just brought their heads down.”
The victory was a crucial one because with four league games to go, it keeps Sierra Pacific (11-12, 7-1 ESL) tied for first in the East Sequoia League with Corcoran (15-8, 7-1). The Panthers won 58-50 over Farmersville on Tuesday to also keep pace.
“Each [game] presents a challenge each night,” Sierra Pacific coach Kenneth Vossler said. “First round through we didn’t walk away with any of them, so we just have to keep the guys focused, keep the guys believing.”
Peeples finished with four points, but the two turnovers he created helped fuel a 9-0 run. Elijah Roberts hit a baseline jumper and 3-pointer while Darrien Charles’ putback layup gave the Golden Bears a 42-31 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“Those charges led us,” Sierra Pacific’s Xavier Davis said. “The game was up and down, but once we saw [Peeples] take that charge the game changed.”
Sierra Pacific grew its lead to 14 points in the fourth on Peeples’ layup and Lindsay was never able to get the lead to single digits the rest of the way.
The Golden Bears’ defense limited the Cardinals to 14 second-half points.
“Our defense was the best I’ve seen all year,” Davis said. “We locked in mentally and we just came out and we were ready to go.”
The game started off close with seven first-half lead changes and three ties. Jaylin Damon’s 3-pointer gave the team their first lead of the game and they led 11-9 after the first quarter.
Damon finished tied for a team-high nine points with Lucas Sousa. No Sierra Pacific players finished in double figures, but they had a total of eight players score.
Damon struck again with a 3-pointer to start the second quarter, but turnovers and sloppy offensive possessions allowed the Cardinals to fight back. The Cardinals went on a 6-0 run to take a 15-14 lead.
“We weren’t helping [on defense], if I come up the guy I was guarding would come down and score the bucket,” Peeples said. “We didn’t really talk, we didn’t really do anything on defense.”
After the lead was traded three more times, the Golden Bears took it for good on Mason Kane’s 3-pointer, who finished with eight points, for a 19-17 lead. Sierra Pacific hit four of their six 3-pointers in the first half and led 27-24 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Golden Bears included Caleb Murray, Davis and Roberts who all finished with five points each.
Up next:
Sierra Pacific will hit the road for a game against Granite Hills (9-13, 2-5 ESL) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Golden Bears defeated the Grizzlies 61-41 in their first matchup on Jan. 8.
